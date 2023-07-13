How To Watch Gold Cup Today

The highly anticipated 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off on June 24, 2023, and fans are eager to catch all the thrilling matches. If you’re wondering how to watch the Gold Cup today, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll provide you with the complete schedule for the Gold Cup and guide you on how to watch each match live.

For fans in the United States, there are English and Spanish-language broadcasts available. FOX Sports holds the rights for English-language broadcasts, while TUDN has the rights for Spanish-language broadcasts. A great option for watching all the games across both networks is fuboTV, which allows you to stream the matches from the cup qualifying games all the way through to the Gold Cup Final.

TV schedule for the Gold Cup :

Wednesday, July 12

10:00 PM ET: Jamaica vs. Mexico (CONCACAF Gold Cup) Broadcasts: FS1, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN

Sunday, July 16

07:30 PM ET: Mexico vs. Panama (CONCACAF Gold Cup) Broadcasts: FOX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a tournament that regularly features the United States and Mexican men’s national teams. Alongside these powerhouse teams, the tournament showcases top teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It holds tremendous significance for the US Men’s National Team, making it one of the most important competitions they participate in after the World Cup.

TUDN serves as the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster for the Gold Cup, presenting all matches live in primetime across Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. Additionally, TUDN provides extensive coverage of the tournament across its linear networks and digital platforms. They deliver live coverage on their linear networks, as well as a range of digital and social content. Their team of experts will be on-site at various tournament venues, enhancing the viewing experience with augmented reality and visually stunning graphics.

For more information on watching soccer leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming platforms, you can download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide from World Soccer Talk. This comprehensive guide offers valuable details on where to watch all the leagues.

In terms of broadcasting rights, FOX Sports holds the English-language rights to the 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments. On the other hand, Univision/TUDN has the rights for Spanish-language and Portuguese-language broadcasts for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Now, let’s talk about the Gold Cup’s host countries and venues. The 2023 Gold Cup will be hosted by the United States and Canada, with matches taking place in various cities. On April 10, CONCACAF announced the selection of 15 host venues for the 2023 Gold Cup. These venues include soccer-specific stadiums primarily used by Major League Soccer teams, as well as larger American football stadiums.

While most venues are located in the United States, BMO Field in Toronto stands as the only venue outside the US. This is a significant milestone as it marks the first time a Canadian stadium has hosted the Gold Cup since the 2015 edition.

Here are the locations and stadiums for the 2023 Gold Cup:

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ)

NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA)

Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

CITYPARK (St. Louis, MO)

BMO Field (Toronto, Canada)

As for the tournament schedule, the Gold Cup group stage began on Saturday, June 24, 2023, and will run through July 16, 2023. The Gold Cup final will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

In conclusion, the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup promises to be an exhilarating tournament for soccer fans. By following the TV schedule and utilizing the platforms mentioned, you can enjoy every thrilling match. Whether you prefer English or Spanish-language broadcasts, there are options available to suit your needs. Don’t miss out on the excitement of the Gold Cup and make sure to catch the final match on July 16, 2023.

