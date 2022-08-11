This guide focuses on how to update Minecraft Realm, as a constantly-developing game, players may have to update their Minecraft worlds, Realms, or servers. Players will often want to experience new features which are introduced in large updates of their in-game Realms, yet have not updated theirs.

The option to upgrade will be available from the games Store site. In the original Minecraft release, realm updates were available on demand. Once an update is completed and the realm is loaded, it is in the latest version.

Well, that is about it for us as far as players updating their play area for the latest release. If you have not done it yet, just update your game to the latest version, 1.19, and your Minecraft Realms servers will update automatically. Once that is done, the Minecraft Bedrock Realms updates and loads automatically.

If the owners did not update theirs, then the game's bedrock is also not updated. If a player has not updated their Minecraft, then the Minecraft games realm features will not get updated, causing a problem within the game.

The only guaranteed way to solve receive is to make sure that everyone playing the server, including the host, is using the same version of Minecraft. If you get the error message “Outdated client”, it usually just means you are running an out-of-date version of the game and may have to force a manual update (especially if you have not been playing in some time).

On the Nintendo Switch, it will ask players to update it when they attempt to open the game unless they update it automatically. When users attempt to start a game on the Nintendo Switch, if it has not automatically been updated yet, it will display a prompt to do so. If a title has not yet been updated, players may go to either Microsoft Store or to the Updates section under My Games and Apps. Since Minecraft Realms is an online server, players are free to join at any time, but they will join a single-player game.