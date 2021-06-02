How to update your vaccination status

Aarogya Setu has recently launched a new feature to update your vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

How to update the vaccination status for yourself

Those who have been completely vaccinated will see an icon of a Blue Shield on the home page of the Aarogya Setu app with double blue ticks on the Aarogya Setu logo. This will happen 14 days after they receive the second dose. This is done after the verification of your vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.

Those who have only received a single dose will be able to see a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with a single tick on the Aarogya Setu logo.

All users of Aarogya Setu will see the option to “Update the Vaccination Status” if they have not yet done the revised self-assessment. After taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have gotten at least one jab of COVID-19 Vaccine will see the tab of “partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)” appear on the home screen of the Aarogya Setu app. This is on the basis of the declaration of the vaccination status given by the user when doing the self-assessment. The unverified status changes into the verified status after an OTP-based check initiated from the CoWIN backend.

The vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for the initial CoWIN registration. This would make the checking of vaccination status easier and you will be able to travel and access various other premises.

How to update the vaccination status for registered on CoWIN with another number

CoWIN permits one registered user to register up to four other people for vaccination. This is being used by people who want to use CoWIN to register their family, friends, and those who do not have a mobile phone or for some reason are not being able to register or book slots on CoWIN on their own.

The vaccination status for this kind of users on Aarogya Setu will be updated by checking the vaccination status through the registered mobile number on CoWIN.

Such people will be requested to enter the registered mobile number when they try to verify their vaccination status. On entering this number, an OTP will be sent. This OTP will have to be typed in by the person who is verifying their vaccination status. They will then be able to select their profile from the people linked to the mobile number that is registered on CoWIN. When selecting the correct profile, the vaccination status will be confirmed from the CoWIN backend and will be updated on the Aarogya Setu mobile app.