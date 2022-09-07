How to Upgrade My Video from 480P on PC and Online 2022 [Ultimate Guide]

If you’ve been using the same video quality for a while now and feel like it might be time for an upgrade, this guide is for you. Depending on your needs, we’ll discuss how to upscale video from 480P to 720P or even 1080P. You may be surprised at how much better they can look when upgrading to a higher-quality video format. Plus, we’ll show you how to upgrade your video from 480p on your PC and online without major hassles.

So let’s get started!

Part1. Why Should We Need to Upgrade 480p to 1080p?

There are several reasons why you might want to upgrade your video quality from 480p to 1080p. First, 1080p offers a significantly higher resolution than 480p, meaning that your video will look sharper and more detailed. Second, 1080p also provides a wider field of view than 480p, which can be beneficial if you’re trying to capture a large area in your video. Finally,1080p generally provides better color reproduction than 480p, so your video will likely look more vibrant and colorful at 1080p.

Upscale video from 480p to 1080p if you wish to improve the quality of your video. Not only will you get sharper and more detailed video, but you’ll also get a wider field of view and better color reproduction.

Part2. How to Upscale 480p to 1080p with Recommended Video Enhancer

Whether trying to make an old video look better or improve the quality of a download, upscaling your video from 480p to 1080p can give it new life. You can achieve this goal by using the video enhancer below.

1. HitPaw Video Enhancer AI [ Recommended ]

The HitPaw Video Enhancer AI is professional software that enhances videos using artificial intelligence and upscales 360p to 4k. Using this user-friendly software, you can easily upscale 480p to 720p, 1080p, and upscale 1080p to 4k.

Additionally, it supports more than 30 popular formats. When you have many videos from 1080p to 4k upscaler, you can batch process them.

The following steps will help you upscale mp4 files:

Step 1- Install the HitPaw video editor on your computer

Step 2- Select your original video by clicking “Choose file.” Files can be dragged and dropped as well.

Step 3- Select an AI model based on your requirements. HitPaw Video Enhancer AI offers three AI models.

Step 4- Click on “preview the effect” to see the effect on your video.

Step 5- When you are satisfied with your video, click the export button.

2. DVDFab

DVDFab Enlarger AI can take your 480p video and turn it into a stunning 1080p masterpiece. The software can study and analyze each frame of your video, filling in the gaps to create an upscaled version that is exponentially superior to the original in terms of image quality. You’ll be amazed at the difference DVDFab Enlarger AI can make to your videos.

You can upscale 720×480 to HD with DVDFab by following these steps:

Step 1- Install DVDFab 11 on your computer.

Step 2- Select the To Blu-ray option in the Backup Mode panel under the Copy module.

Step 3- Under the wrench icon, check the Enlarger AI option box to the right of the DVD disc, ISO file, or folder you wish to upscale.

Step 4- Press the Start button to begin the upscale process.

3. Aiseesoft

Aiseesoft Video Enhancer is the best software for improving video quality. SD to HD conversion is easy, and video can be enhanced from 480p to 720p or 1080p with only one click. Aiseesoft provides its users with a comprehensive enhancing tool and an easy-to-use download environment. Aiseesoft Video Enhancer is distinguished from other video enhancement programs by this feature.

Step 1- Install Aiseesoft on your PC.

Step 2- Click Add File on the interface to upload your low-quality video. You can enhance multiple videos simultaneously if you have more than one.

Step 3- Select Video Enhance from the menu. There are three ways to increase video quality on the popup window: Upscale resolution, Optimize brightness and contrast and Remove video noise.

Step 4- Select the one you need and click Apply.

Step 5- You can choose more than 300 output formats from the profile drop-down menu. Once you have finished enhancing your video, click “Convert” to complete the last step. You can send converted videos to a specified location after a few minutes.

Part3. How to Convert 480p to 1080p Online

There are a few ways to convert 480p to 1080p. One way is to use an online video converter. It is a convenient option if you don’t have any video editing software or don’t want to download any extra programs.

1. FreeConvert

With FreeConvert, you can change the video resolution and edit the video quickly. You can convert a low-quality video to a high-definition one without watermarks. It lets you save upscaled videos directly to Google Drive and Dropbox.

The following steps will help you upscale your video:

Step 1. Go to the FreeConvert website.

Step 2. You can choose from a video file on your device, a Dropbox folder, a Google Drive folder, or a URL.

Step 3. To change its format, open its advanced settings. Set the video screen size to 1920×1080 and Apply the settings.

Step 4. Your video will become HD once it is processed. The video will be downloaded and saved to your browser’s downloads folder.

2. Files-conversion

You can convert any format for free with Files-Conversion. You can convert videos from a wide variety of formats.

You can convert a video to HD quality by using Files-conversion:

Step 1. On your web browser, select Files-conversion Online.

Step 2. You can drag and drop video files into the main window.

Step 3. You can choose covert to MP4 and select Full HD 1080p from the size.

Step 4. Save low-quality videos to your devices automatically by clicking the start conversion button.

3. Online Video Coverter

The upscale video to 1080p free online file converter allows you to convert media between different formats easily and quickly. You can convert various video formats online; don’t hesitate to do so.

Convert a video with Online-Convert to HD quality:

Step 1. Choose an Online video converter on your web browser.

Step 2. Choose an output format, like MP4. Add a video file by dragging it into its main window.

Step 3. Choose Full HD 1080p 25fps, h.264 from its saved settings.

Step 4. Click the start conversion button. Automatically convert low-quality videos to HD and save them to your devices.

Part 3. FAQs About Converting 480p to 1080p/720p/4k

1- Why does YouTube limit video resolution to 480p?

YouTube might limit video quality to 480p to protect the internet infrastructure from being overloaded due to increased usage while people are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another reason could be saving data usage for people with limited data plans.

2- Is it possible to convert 1080p to 4K?

Yes, there is a way to convert 1080p to 4k. You can use a video enhancer like HitPaw to do this. HitPaw will improve the resolution of your video, making it look better than ever before.

3- Will a higher resolution increasing the size of the video file?

Yes, a video with a higher resolution will have a larger file size. It is because a video with a higher resolution will have more horizontal lines, thereby increasing the file size.

Part 4. Conclusion

You now have a basic understanding of how important it is to have a video in 1080p. You can convert a 480p video to a 1080p video using the HitPaw Video Enhancer AI, which allows you to enhance your video. Take advantage of HitPaw Video Enhancer AI Ultimate by downloading it today.