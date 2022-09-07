Cafeteria Workers Unionize At Google With The Aim To Receive Better Remuneration.

Workers at the major tech firm Google have started to unionize themselves in recent years in order to receive higher wages, benefits after retirement, and health benefits. According to reports, the cafeteria workers at Google who are clubbed under ‘TVC’ – temporary, vendor and contractor, are underpaid and do not enjoy the same benefits reserved for other employees at the search engine giant Google.

Unite Here

According to reports, a worker’s union by the name ‘Unite Here’, has been consistent in its efforts to unionize workers across silicon valley. Reportedly, the union which has been active since the year 2018 has achieved the highest success.

According to the Union, now more than 90 per cent of workers working in the Google cafeteria have unionized. The Unite Here, in its statement has said that it has managed to unionize workers in more than 23 offices of Google in the USA. The Union now plans its expansion in the South of the country.

Reportedly, unionizing workers outside of coastal areas and South areas may be an uphill task. According to reports, the number of workers under unions is the least in the region, the problem is further aggravated by weak labour laws.

Reports point out that the least number of unionized workers reside in Georgia, compared to 24% in New York.

Perks Of Unionizing

According to reports, the Organized workers at Google Unite Here, are paid $24 an hour, and enjoy health benefits. The pension plans of the workers are also covered. On the other hand, the workers working under unorganized contractor Sodexo are paid 15 dollars an hour and are also asked to pay for pension benefits. According to reports Sodexo has unorganized workers working across the country.

Talks Between Unite Here and Sodexo

Sodexo, the unorganized worker association and Unite Here have been in talks with each other. According to the news reports, both have agreed that, if the majority of the people decide to join the Unite Here, Sodexo should not attempt to present any hurdle.

According to a statement from, Unite Here, the union is expecting an agreement. The union has said that the contract would bring the unorganized workers at the same benchmarks as being enjoyed by organized workers.

“We are hopeful that we can quickly reach an agreement on a union contract that will bring these workers up to the same good standard enjoyed by union food workers at other Google cafeterias nationwide,” said D. Taylor, the president of Unite Here.