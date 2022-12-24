How To Upgrade Mythic+ Gear in WoW Dragonflight

As the user has been able to complete the Mythic+ dungeon and then win part of the loot in the progression of the game then the user will be able to notice that this item has something called an upgradation level.

In this upgradation, the user will be able to get into the features and then get all the details which will be helpful for leveling up the gear and working on conquering the new challenges that has be introduced into the Dragon flight season 1 game.

The user will be able to earn the Valor which is considered a currency in the game of Dragonflight. This currency is used for upgrading the Mythic+ which the user has been able to earn by running the dungeon keys available in the game.

As the user is completing the dungeon and then the user will be able to earn 135 Valor and the user will be able to use these Valor coins in the form of grants for Mythic+ rating and so in this process, the user will be able to earn an additional 65 Valor in the progression of came.

The process of Upgrading the Mythic+ Gear

In the new stages of the game, the user can also think that if there is a cap for earning the Valor coins but like season 4 of shadowlands where the Valor was only available in the Dragon fight now the user will be able to earn maximum 1500 Valor while progressing into just first week of Dragon fight season 1. In this manner, the user will be able to earn additional 750 Valor coins each week after the first week of the game.

If the user is trying to spend these Valor coins then the user will be required to reach back up to 1500 Valor or so the user can make it happen and possibly with the help of the current Valor cap that has been provided in the game.

So the user is able to work on the cap amount in one week than in the further progression of the game and the user will not be able to earn more into the stage irrespective of how many valor coins like 15 of 15,000 which the user has been acquiring at that moment in the progression of the game.

As The user will be able to upgrade the gear that has been obtained from the Mythic+ dungeons in the progression of the game and was the user is able to have those eligibility criteria. Then the user will be showcased in the upgrade level pointers that have been indicated in the image below section of the game.