How to upload photos to Instagram from a PC

A lot of people may not know this, but you can actually upload pictures to your Instagram feed from a PC. This is actually quite a useful hack to know about, since you can easily make your adjustments on free photo editing services instead of dealing with frustrating mobile apps.

Regardless of whether you are using the Instagram app or website, it can be remarkably difficult to upload to Instagram from PC. Also, macOS does not even have an app for Instagram.

It is very annoying, especially if you take an absolutely perfect photo with a digital camera instead of a smartphone and simply want to add some effects to it with a desktop app before you post it to Instagram.

Luckily, there are a few tricks to work around this obstacle and upload to Instagram from either a PC or a Mac. It just requires you to take up some free software.

The first method is to use Vivaldi, a customisable web browser that provides users with the quickest and easiest way to upload photos to Instagram from either a PC or a Mac. It does this by running the mobile version of Instagram’s website in a web panel.