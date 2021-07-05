How to upload photos to Instagram from a PC

A lot of people may not know this, but you can actually upload pictures to your Instagram feed from a PC. This is actually quite a useful hack to know about, since you can easily make your adjustments on free photo editing services instead of dealing with frustrating mobile apps.
Regardless of whether you are using the Instagram app or website, it can be remarkably difficult to upload to Instagram from PC. Also, macOS does not even have an app for Instagram.
It is very annoying, especially if you take an absolutely perfect photo with a digital camera instead of a smartphone and simply want to add some effects to it with a desktop app before you post it to Instagram.
Luckily, there are a few tricks to work around this obstacle and upload to Instagram from either a PC or a Mac. It just requires you to take up some free software.
The first method is to use Vivaldi, a customisable web browser that provides users with the quickest and easiest way to upload photos to Instagram from either a PC or a Mac. It does this by running the mobile version of Instagram’s website in a web panel.
- Download and install Vivaldi.
- After this, you can either run through the wizard to import bookmarks and set up your users preferences, or click ‘Skip all’ and continue with the default settings offered by the browser.
- Go to Instagram’s website, and click on the plus icon (Add Web Panel), which can be found on the left-hand side of the browser interface. The URL will automatically fill in, so simply click on the plus again.
- The mobile version of Instagram will now be visible in a sidebar on the left side of the browser, and will stay there even as you continue to browse other sites.
- Log into your account, and adjust the size of the sidebar until the mobile site manages to fit in comfortably.
- Click on the plus icon, which can be found at the bottom of the website, to select a photo from your device.
- Apply any filters that you want to use, add a caption and tags, and upload it to your Instagram account.