How to upload pictures from iPhone to computer

You have a variety of alternatives when it comes to transferring photos from your iPhone to your PC. Using the photo transfer option in the built-in Photos app on both Mac and PC is the traditional way to download photos from your iPhone. It doesn’t have to be difficult to remove photographs from your iPhone.

Since MacOS Catalina and Big Sur, there is a new procedure for transferring photos from an iPhone to a Mac.

Catalina & Big Sur: How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Mac in MacOS

Use the USB connection to connect your iPhone to your Mac computer and unlock it.

On your Mac, open the Photos app. You may find it using Spotlight search, on your Dock, or by entering the Applications folder and selecting the Photos app.

In the browser on the left of the Photos page, your iPhone should already be chosen. If it isn’t, go ahead and choose your iPhone.

By clicking on the images you want to import, you may choose them.

Select Import from the drop-down menu.

How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Mac in MacOS Mojave

With the USB cord, connect your iPhone to your computer.

On your Mac, open the Photos app. Spotlight search, your Dock, or entering the Applications folder and selecting the Photos app will all lead you to it.

From the top menu, choose File, then Import.

Select images may be downloaded by holding down the command key while clicking all of the photos you wish to transfer, then clicking Review for Import.

If your Mac detects that some or all of your selected photographs have already been imported, it will notify you and give you the opportunity to import the remaining photo(s) by selecting Import New Photo.

Click Import All New Items to import all of the photographs on your iPhone that you haven’t previously backed up.

Select Last Import from the sidebar to see the images that were recently imported. And that’s all there is to it.

How to Transfer Photos from an iPhone to a Pc

How to Transfer Photos from an iPhone to a Pc in Windows 8

When your iPhone is linked to your computer via USB connection and you have an earlier version of Windows, Auto Play will appear. On a PC running Windows 8, the device will be detected and a pop-up will appear that states, Tap to choose what happens to this device. You’ll see the option to Import Photos and Videos when you click on that pop-up. The remainder of the procedure should be identical to what is described below for Windows 10. If you’re unsure, check for the Import button.

How to Transfer Photos from an iPhone to a Computer in Windows 10

With the USB cable, connect your iPhone to your Windows PC.

A pop-up will appear on your iPhone, asking if you want to enable the computer to access the device. Allow should be selected.

The Photos app on your Windows PC may start up automatically. If it doesn’t, use the Windows Start menu or the search bar to find the Photos application.

In the upper right corner of the Pho, click the Import button.

Select From a USB device from the drop-down option.

If your PC has numerous USB devices connected in, such as a thumb drive, you’ll be prompted to choose which one to import from.

The computer will look for photographs to import, and a box will appear with the new photos to transfer. You may be experiencing a common problem if the Photos app fails here. Alternate method are mentioned below.

Choose the images you’d want to import.

Click Import settings to see where the images will be saved and to modify it.

The location where the photographs will be saved and a coloured link to modify the import destination may both be found in the import options menu.

To return to the picture selection screen, click Done.

After you’ve made your selections, click the Import option.

You can view the images in the Photos app’s Collections section once they’ve been imported.

Alternative Method to Import Photos from iPhone to PC Using a Cable