How to use Amazon Echo Show as a home security camera

The best home security cameras are a very efficient way to check in on your property when you are not at home so that you can make sure that everything is as it should be. However, they can cost a big buck especially if you will need several cameras strategically placed around your home.

On the other hand, if you own an Amazon Echo Show smart display in your home, then you can use its built-in camera, which is usually used for video calls, as a home security camera. It was initially known as the Home Monitoring feature, and was only available on the Amazon Show Echo 10, which was on sale beginning from February 2021. But soon after that, Amazon made it available on its smaller smart displays, such as the Echo Spot, Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 8. It will also be made available on the latest smart displays, such as the 2021 versions of the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8, both of which are supposed to be going on sale very soon.

Here is a guide on using your Echo Show as a smart home security camera.

The Home Monitoring feature allows you to view the live feed from any Echo Show’s camera in your home either on another Echo Show or through the Alexa app on your mobile device. It works a lot like a drop-in call, just without a video on your face in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Also, you have the option to use an Alexa-enabled Fire TV device and view the footage directly on your TV.

To start, you will be required to enable the Home Monitoring feature on your Echo Show. Swipe down from the top of the screen and choose Settings > Camera. Use the slider, which is next to Home Monitoring, to turn the function on.

If you wish to use a smartphone or tablet to view a live feed from the Echo Show, open the Alexa mobile application and select Cameras from the top of the screen. A list of security cameras in your home that are enabled by Alexa will be shown. Choose the Echo Show from the list and the live feed will start. The microphone and speaker are muted by default in the app, but to activate them, tap the on-screen icons. You will be able to converse with anyone in the camera’s field of view, and to zoom in or out of the video, you can pinch the image.

An alert will be shown on the Echo Show to warn anyone inside the house that the feed from the camera is being viewed. Pressing Stop on the left-hand side of the alert will stop the live feed immediately.