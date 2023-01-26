Raft is a survival game where players are stranded on a raft in the middle of the ocean with limited resources. To survive, players must gather resources and craft items that will help them survive on the raft. One of the most important items in the game is the blueprint. Blueprints are used to craft items that are essential to survival, such as weapons, tools, and structures. In this article, we will go over how to use blueprints in Raft and how to use them to craft the items they represent.

The first blueprint that the player finds in Raft is the receiver blueprint. The receiver is an essential item that is used to unlock the other islands in the game. Once the player has found the receiver blueprint, they can use it to craft the receiver at the research table. Once the receiver is crafted, the player can use it to scan for other islands that are nearby. Once an island is found, the player can use the receiver to unlock it and access the resources that are on that island.

Once the player has unlocked other islands, they will find other blueprints that they can use to craft items. These blueprints are found scattered throughout the islands, and they can be found by exploring the islands and searching for them. Once a blueprint is found, the player can bring it back to the research table to craft the item that it represents.

The research table is the key to using blueprints in Raft. The research table is where the player can craft items using the blueprints that they have found. To use the research table, the player must first place the blueprint on the table, and then they must gather the resources that are required to craft the item. These resources can be found by exploring the islands and searching for them. Once the player has gathered all of the resources, they can use the research table to craft the item.

In conclusion, blueprints are an essential part of Raft, and they are used to craft items that are essential to survival. The receiver blueprint is the first blueprint that the player finds in the game, and it is used to unlock other islands. Once the player has unlocked other islands, they will find other blueprints that they can use to craft items. The research table is the key to using blueprints in Raft, and it is where the player can craft items using the blueprints that they have found. By gathering resources and using the research table, the player can craft items such as the spear, the shelter, and other equipment. With a little bit of planning and resource gathering, players can make a formidable home on the open seas.