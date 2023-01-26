How to Get Water Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Water Stones are a valuable item in the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as they are used to evolve certain water-type Pokemon. These stones can be found in various locations throughout the game, including Delibird’s Presents Shop in the Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia regions of Paldea. In this article, we will explore the different ways to obtain Water Stones and how to use them effectively in your journey through the game.

Where to Buy the Water stones:

The first and most obvious way to obtain Water Stones is by purchasing them from Delibird’s Presents Shop. This shop is located in the major cities of Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia, and it sells a variety of items including Water Stones. The cost for a single Water Stone is 3000 Pokedollars, which may seem steep at first, but it is worth it for the power and versatility that water-type Pokemon bring to your team.

Other simple ways to obtain the Water Stones:

Another way to obtain Water Stones is by participating in the auction house in Porto Marinada. This is a great option for players who are looking for a bargain, as the prices for Water Stones can vary depending on the demand. You may be able to find a Water Stone for a lower price if you are willing to bid on it. Be sure to keep an eye out for any upcoming auctions, as they can happen at any time.

Lastly, Water Stones can also spawn randomly on the ground, just like Thunder stones in the game. This is a more unpredictable method of obtaining Water Stones, but it is worth keeping an eye out for them while exploring the world. These stones can be found in various locations, including caves, forests, and coastal areas, so be sure to keep an eye out for them while you are out and about.

Evolutions from the Water Stones:

Once you have obtained a Water Stone, you can use it to evolve certain water-type Pokemon. These Pokemon include Shellder and Eevee. Each of these Pokemon has a unique evolution that can be unlocked with a Water Stone, so be sure to use the stone on the right Pokemon for the desired evolution.

Shellder evolves into Cloyster and similarly Eevee evolves into Vaporeon when exposed to a Water Stone, giving players access to a couple of powerful water-type Pokemon.

In conclusion, Water Stones are an essential item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as they are used to evolve certain water-type Pokemon. They can be purchased from Delibird’s Presents Shop in the Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia regions of Paldea, obtained through auctions in Porto Marinada, or found randomly on the ground while exploring the world. Be sure to use them wisely and on the right Pokemon to unlock powerful evolutions that will help you on your journey through the game.