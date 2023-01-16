How To Use Bluetooth Headphones on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a great gaming console, but it can be frustrating when trying to use Bluetooth headphones with it. The good news is that it is possible to use Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch, and it’s not as difficult as you might think. In this article, we will discuss the steps to use Bluetooth headphones on the Nintendo Switch.

Enable Bluetooth on the Nintendo Switch:

The first step in using Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch is to enable Bluetooth on the console. To do this, players will need to go to the home screen, select “System Settings,” and then “Controllers and Sensors.” Under “Controllers and Sensors,” players should select “Pro Controller Wired Communication” and set it to “Off.” This will enable Bluetooth on the Nintendo Switch.

Put the headphones in pairing mode:

The next step is to put the Bluetooth headphones in pairing mode. This will vary depending on the headphones, but typically, players will need to press and hold the power button until the indicator light begins flashing. Once the headphones are in pairing mode, they will be discoverable by the Nintendo Switch.

Pair the headphones with the Nintendo Switch:

Once the headphones are in pairing mode, players can pair them with the Nintendo Switch. To do this, players will need to go back to the “System Settings” and select “Change Grip/Order.” Under “Change Grip/Order,” players should select “Pair a new controller.” The Nintendo Switch will then search for available devices, and the headphones should appear on the list of devices. Players should select the headphones and then follow the prompts to complete the pairing process.

Test the headphones:

After the headphones are paired with the Nintendo Switch, players should test them to make sure they are working properly. To do this, players should select a game or application and play a few minutes of audio. If the headphones are working correctly, players should be able to hear the audio through the headphones. If the audio is not coming through the headphones, players should check the volume settings and make sure the headphones are selected as the audio output device.

Configure the audio settings:

To get the best audio experience when using Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch, players should configure the audio settings. To do this, players should go to the “System Settings” and select “Controllers and Sensors.” Under “Controllers and Sensors,” players should select “Audio Output.” From here, players can select the headphones as the audio output device and adjust the volume settings.

It’s important to note that not all Bluetooth headphones are compatible with the Nintendo Switch. Some headphones may not be able to connect to the console, or they may not work properly. Additionally, players may experience some latency when using Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch. This means there may be a slight delay between the audio and the visual on the screen.

Furthermore, some players have reported that they had to reset the Nintendo Switch in order to connect their Bluetooth headphones to it. This process is not complicated and can be done by holding down the power button for 15 seconds, this will turn the console off and then the player can turn it on again.

In conclusion, using Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch is possible, but it may require some extra steps and troubleshooting. Players will need to enable Bluetooth on the console, put the headphones in pairing mode, pair the headphones with the Nintendo Switch, test the headphones, and configure the audio settings. Not all Bluetooth headphones are compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and players may experience some latency when using them. However, by following these steps, players should be able to successfully use Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch