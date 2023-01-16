How To Add And Switch Multiple Users in the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is a powerful gaming platform that allows users to play their favorite games on a variety of devices. One of the most useful features of the Steam Deck is the ability to add and switch between multiple users. This allows different members of a household or group of friends to have their own profiles and save data on the same device. In this article, we will discuss how to add and switch multiple users on the Steam Deck.

Step 1: Log in to your Steam account

To add and switch between multiple users on the Steam Deck, the first step is to log in to your Steam account. If you do not have a Steam account, you can create one for free by visiting the Steam website. Once you have logged in, you will be taken to the Steam Deck homepage.

Step 2: Access the settings menu

To access the settings menu, click on the Steam icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. This will open a drop-down menu, where you will see the option for “Settings.” Click on this option to access the settings menu.

Step 3: Add a new user

Once you are in the settings menu, you will see the option for “Users.” Click on this option to access the user management menu. Here, you will see the option to “Add a new user.” Click on this option, and a new user profile will be created. You will then be prompted to enter a name and password for the new user.

Step 4: Switch between users

Once you have added a new user, you will be able to switch between users by clicking on the Steam icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. This will open the drop-down menu, where you will see the option for “Switch User.” Click on this option, and you will be prompted to enter the name and password of the user you want to switch to.

It’s worth noting that you can also switch users directly from the main menu of the Steam Deck by clicking on the username at the top of the screen and selecting a different user.

Step 5: Manage users

In the user management menu, you can also manage the users by clicking on the ‘Manage Users’ button, you can edit their name, password or delete the user’s profile if needed.

Step 6: Configure settings for each user

When you switch between users, the settings, and preferences of the current user will be loaded. Each user can have their own settings, including graphics settings, controls, and key bindings. Therefore, it’s important to configure the settings for each user to ensure that the game is played to their liking.

It’s also important to note that when you switch between users, the game progress and save data for each user will be separate. This means that each user will have their own game progress, achievements, and save data, and they will not be able to access the data of other users.

In conclusion, adding and switching between multiple users on the Steam Deck is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily add new users, switch between users, and manage the user profiles on the Steam Deck. This feature is particularly useful for households or groups of friends that share a device, as it allows each person to have their own profile, settings, and save data. With the Steam Deck, multiple users can enjoy their favorite games together, making it a perfect gaming platform for everyone.