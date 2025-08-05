Want to improve what you write in Outlook with Capilot? Follow the guide to know all about Capilot and how you can use it in Outlook. We shall see its utilities and the ways it can help you. Most importantly, we’ll check out the steps that will eventually help you use it. So, let us begin.

About Capilot

Capilot is an AI assistant from Microsoft that can be so helpful, especially for getting things done faster. It assists you with the things you may need help with, especially with Word, Excel, and Outlook. Let us consider Outlook first, since this is what we are concerned about right now. It can draft emails for you based on a few keywords, summarize long email threads, and even alter and improve the entire tone and setting of an email if it is needed. When used right, it can help you save a considerable amount of time. We shall see more benefits in detail ahead of time.

Ways to use Capilot in Outlook

There are multiple uses of Capilot in Outlook. And there are a few ways you can use it. Let us discuss it in detail.

Draft instant emails

If you want to draft emails instantly, you just need to give it a simple prompt like, “Draft an email xxxxxxx”, with the xs being the details of the email. You just do that, and Copilot will write a professional message for you. You can even adjust the tone and length after it’s done.

Summarize long threads and give crisp responses

If you haven’t checked out your mail in a long time, then you may need to catch up on the pile of them. But it’s simpler now. Copilot can summarize the entire conversation for you, highlighting key points and action items. It will save a lot of time and effort, especially when it’s a lot.

Improve your writing

If you’ve written an email that you need to send somewhere, and you’re not sure if it sounds right, Copilot can give you feedback on tone, clarity, and sentiment. If you allow it, it helps you make sure your message gets conveyed the way you want it to.

These are the ways that Capilot can be used in Outlook. It is simple, effective, and really helpful. So, whether you are looking for ways to improve your answer or you just want to save some time, Capilot is the way to go!

Can Capilot be used in Docs?

No, not really. Microsoft’s Copilot is designed to work within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. So, to answer your question, you cannot directly use it while writing in Google Docs. However, Google Docs has its own AI-powered features, often called “Help me write,” that can help serve a similar purpose. So, if you really need AI’s help with something you are writing, you can do that anywhere, be it docs or Outlook.

And that is all you need to know about Capilot and how you can use it in Outlook.