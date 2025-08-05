In a landmark decision, Illinois has taken the lead in setting firm boundaries on how artificial intelligence can be used in mental health care. On August 1, Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that prohibits AI from acting as a standalone therapist and establishes strict conditions for its use by licensed professionals.

The legislation, formally titled the Wellness and Oversight for Psychological Resources Act, makes Illinois the first state in the country to formally restrict AI’s involvement in therapeutic services.

Introduced by State Representative Bob Morgan, the law sends a clear signal: when it comes to mental health, the role of human professionals cannot be replaced by machines.

AI Cannot Provide Therapy Without Oversight

Under the new law, AI tools are barred from independently delivering therapy, forming treatment plans, or interacting directly with patients in a therapeutic context. Any use of AI must be reviewed and approved by a licensed mental health provider. Additionally, the law closes a loophole that previously allowed unlicensed individuals to advertise themselves as therapists.

The legislation responds to growing concerns about the misuse of AI in mental health, particularly as more people turn to digital platforms for help. While some AI-driven apps and chatbots promote themselves as accessible mental health tools, there have been increasing instances where people in crisis were unknowingly engaging with AI systems that offered inappropriate or even harmful responses.

This new legal framework is designed to prevent such incidents by ensuring that therapeutic decisions remain in the hands of trained, credentialed professionals.

Violations Could Lead to Heavy Fines

The law carries serious consequences for those who violate it. Anyone found using AI to provide unauthorized therapy or falsely claiming to be a therapist could face fines of up to $10,000 per offense. These penalties may increase depending on the nature and impact of the violation.

The law took effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, giving the state a head start in regulating a fast-evolving sector.

Setting the Pace for Responsible AI in Healthcare

Illinois has already established itself as one of the more proactive states when it comes to AI regulation. In recent years, the state amended its Human Rights Act to prohibit the use of AI in ways that could lead to discrimination in hiring — for example, by using zip codes as indirect indicators of race or socioeconomic status. That law also requires employers to disclose when AI is being used in employment evaluations.

With this new mental health legislation, Illinois is expanding that same level of caution and transparency to healthcare. The move is especially relevant as AI technologies become increasingly embedded in everyday life, including in apps marketed toward managing stress, anxiety, and depression.

The Ongoing Debate Over AI’s Role in Mental Health

Advocates of AI in healthcare argue that technology can improve access to services, especially for people who live in rural areas or cannot afford traditional therapy. But critics warn that unregulated AI tools — especially those simulating conversations — pose serious ethical and safety risks.

Mental health professionals and researchers have raised red flags about the potential for AI chatbots to give users a false sense of security or mislead them into thinking they are receiving legitimate therapy. Even some leaders in the tech industry have acknowledged the limitations of AI in managing complex emotional or psychological issues.

While AI may offer useful support functions — such as assisting therapists with documentation or detecting patterns in patient data — experts agree that therapeutic care should remain firmly in human hands.