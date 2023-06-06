How To Use Codex of Power in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers players the exciting opportunity to utilize the Codex of Power and Legendary Aspects to enhance their characters and create unique builds. These mechanics allow you to choose powerful perks that define your playstyle and transform certain gear pieces into legendaries. In this guide, we will explore the functions of the Occultist, the Codex of Power, and Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4.

The Occultist NPC:

To begin, the Occultist NPC can be found in various large cities and capitals, such as Kyovashad, denoted by an arcane rune symbol on the minimap. When interacting with an Occultist, you will encounter different tabs and functions, including the ability to reroll stat-based affixes on your gear. However, the most significant mechanics are related to Legendary Aspects: extracting and imprinting.

Codex of Power & Legendary Aspects:

Before diving into these mechanics, let’s discuss the Diablo 4 Codex of Power, which serves as a source for Legendary Aspects. Access the Codex of Power by opening the menu and navigating to the Collections tab. There, you will find the entire Codex of Power, displaying all available Legendary Aspects obtainable through dungeon clears. You can toggle the selection to show aspects specific to your class or general ones.

Once you have selected a Legendary Aspect, you can pin its location on the world map. This marker will guide you to the corresponding dungeon. Note that some areas may only unlock after clearing a Stronghold. Delve into the dungeon, complete the tasks, and defeat the boss to unlock the specific Legendary Aspect in your Codex of Power.

Alternatively, you can acquire Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects by extracting them from legendary items. This process can be performed through the Occultist’s tab. Suppose you obtain a level 25 legendary gloves and decide not to equip them but wish to retain the aspect. In that case, you can extract the Legendary Aspect from the item, which will destroy it and add the aspect to your inventory.

The Concept of Imprinting:

Now, let’s delve into imprinting, a vital concept related to Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects. Imprinting allows you to apply a legendary perk to another item, effectively transforming it into a legendary as well. Here are the key points to remember:

Legendary Aspects typically have gear slot prerequisites, meaning some can only be applied to weapons and off-hands, while others are suitable for rings and amulets. Pay attention to the corresponding icon or symbol and the tooltip.

Aspects obtained through dungeons (from the Diablo 4 Codex of Power) can be used indefinitely, as long as you possess the required materials.

Extracted aspects from items are single-use, but duplicates may exist depending on the drop rate of specific legendaries. Extracted aspects can also have higher rolls and better stat coefficients.

Additional Tips:

While the Codex of Power and dungeons offer numerous rewards, there are still aspects that can only be acquired through item drops. Therefore, if you wish to utilize them on other gear pieces, extraction is necessary.

When imprinting an aspect on another item, the power and stats of the item remain the same. However, if the item is not already legendary, it will become one due to the affix.

Once you imprint an aspect, it cannot be extracted again. Therefore, the decision of when to imprint is crucial. Consider imprinting an aspect if you need it on a more powerful gear piece, or save it for later in case an upgrade drops.

Overall, the mechanics of Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects and the Codex of Power greatly enhance customization and theorycrafting, enabling players to create powerful and unique builds. To explore the best Legendary Aspects for specific classes such as the Necromancer, Sorcerer, and Rogue, refer to our comprehensive guide series.

In conclusion, the Diablo 4 Codex of Power, Legendary Aspects, and the Occultist NPC offer exciting opportunities for players to customize their characters and create unique builds. Whether you choose to extract Legendary Aspects from items or acquire them through dungeon clears, imprinting these aspects on gear pieces allows for the transformation of ordinary items into legendaries. Embrace these mechanics to unleash the full potential of your character in the world of Diablo 4.

