The complete solar eclipse that occurs on April 8, 2024, has a limited path of totality that is about 115 miles (185 km) wide, making it observable from North America. This route, which travels through fifteen U.S. states and connects Mexico and Canada, will pass through numerous state and national parks as well as other picturesque areas that provide the ideal setting for this extraordinary and uncommon event.

These nine picturesque locations offer breathtaking views of nature’s most amazing spectacle.

Niagara Falls

In the path of totality, Niagara Falls, located on the border between the United States and Canada, is one absolutely spectacular location. The greatest of the three waterfalls, Horseshoe Falls, will be the best sight from the U.S. side, with an amazing perspective of an obscured sun 46 degrees above it to the southwest. Even on the best days, access can be difficult, so things will probably be busy during the eclipse. Check out the official eclipse website if you plan to see the eclipse in Niagara Falls. It has information on hotel packages and campsites that are now accepting reservations in the area.

Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park is one of the smallest and one of only two designated national parks inside the path of totality. At the base of Hot Springs Mountain, it preserves 47 thermal springs. Bathhouse Row, which dates back to the 1840s, offers an unforgettable experience: soaking in a bathhouse. There are also more than 30 miles (48 km) of hiking paths there. On eclipse day, the park anticipates a lot of visitation, but the nearby city of Hot Springs is preparing.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which is home to the historic Ohio & Erie Canalway that winds through the park and the flowing Cuyahoga River that flows into Lake Erie near Cleveland, will be the second and last U.S. National Park within the path of totality. According to astronomer Jay Ryan of Eclipse Over Cleveland, “it’s the only national park in the area, and it’s going to be a very popular destination,” Space.com reported. Although specific arrangements are still pending, park officials anticipate significant traffic and lengthy lineups on nearby roads. If sightlines to the eclipse seem problematic in a forested park, check out the park’s article on how to acquire unobstructed western views for stargazing. The eclipse will appear in the sky to the southwest.

The Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes of New York are a good option for wide-angle photographers looking for lakefront vistas and the opportunity to witness totality mirrored on water. You must exercise extreme caution, though, as only the northernmost portions of a few of the eleven lakes fall within the totality’s route. The Lake House on Canandaigua in Canandaigua is going to have an eclipse viewing party, and Hotel Canandaigua is going to have a special Lights Out Weekend. Each will receive roughly two minutes and fifty seconds in total. Seneca County lies to the east, and Geneva, located atop Seneca Lake, is hosting Embrace the Dark from April 6–8, which features wine tastings, talks, and a total eclipse lasting two minutes and twenty seconds. Seneca Lake State Park and Geneva Lakefront are two possible viewing locations. At the top of Cayuga Lake is Cayuga Lake State Park, which will get 2 minutes, 4 seconds of totality.

Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest

Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest is one location where camping spaces are always available. This enormous forest spans 289,000 acres between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Outside of recreation areas, primitive dispersed camping is free all year round. Gorgeous rivers and outcroppings of limestone abound in this picturesque region. Giant City State Park, which is close to Carbondale, is located within the forest. Giant City Lodge offers cabin rentals for the eclipse. This area has dealt with eclipse chasers and traffic before, having seen totality again on August 21, 2017.

Kouchibouguac National Park

Kouchibouguac National Park will be the final location on North America’s continental plate to see totality. The area is made up of lagoons, salt marshes, woodlands, soft, sandy beaches, and dunes. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada has named it a Dark Sky Preserve. Unsurprisingly, Kouchibouguac is a popular spot for astronomy; however, the details of the eclipse have not yet been revealed. In addition, it is the home to North America’s second-largest tern colony and the endangered piping plover.

Garner State Park

It will be difficult to top Garner State Park in Uvalde County, Texas, but this 1,700-acre (690-hectare) park in picturesque Hill Country on the banks of the Frio River offers more than just the finest chances of clear skies north of Mexico. There will be a Solar Eclipse Village there, as well as an exhibition area and viewing field. Astronomers, solar researchers, eclipse chasers, interactive exhibits, workshops and more will all be present. It is located in Texas’ eclipse crossroads; the annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, passed through Garner State Park and its Solar Eclipse Village.

Inks Lake State Park

Among the many state parks in Texas, Inks Lake State Park is a hidden gem because it is located extremely near to the centerline and has a long totality. It’s a scene with vibrant rocky outcrops surrounding Inks Lake’s stunning blue water. It is situated next to Buchanan Lake, which is about 75 miles (120 km) northwest of Austin. Buchanan Lake is a popular spot for RV parks, camping, cabins, and stunning eclipse views. Bonus: In this area, April should see the blooming of Texas bluebonnets.

Beavers Bend State Park

Although not many people are discussing Oklahoma as a trip destination for this eclipse, the southeast corner of the state, which is trimmed by the path of totality, offers some appealing rural travel alternatives. One is located near the beaches of the Mountain Fork River and Broken Bow Lake at Beavers Bend State Park. It’s near the border with Texas and Arkansas and offers opportunities for horseback riding, hiking, motorcycling, fishing, and waterskiing.