How to use FaceTime on Android devices

Apple’s Face-time is a video conferencing service. On iOS devices such as the iPhone, Mac, and iPad, it is an internet-based audio and video calling programme. It’s also a dependable way for iOS users to video chat, and it works on both Wi-Fi and cellular connection. The app is pre-installed on your device. To use it, go to Settings and search for FaceTime on your phone or tablet. Your Apple ID will be required. Launch the FaceTime app on your Mac .

You may utilise FaceTime video (the conventional method), which will record both you and the person you’re chatting with. You may also make a group FaceTime call using this method. There’s also a FaceTime Audio option, which simply allows you to hear the call.

To make a FaceTime call, launch the app on your smartphone and select “Video” from the “+” menu on the FaceTime option (or “Audio.”)

Surprisingly, you can use the FaceTime app to make a FaceTime call to one or more people (up to 32 people) at once, as long as they have a Mac or another iOS device. Users must also be connected to the web in order to make a FaceTime call.

Android users, on the other hand, are unable to download the FaceTime software and initiate their own FaceTime conversations. However, with the introduction of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and other Apple operating systems, it is now possible for Apple users to send FaceTime invitation links to Android users.

Here are the steps to join a FaceTime call from an Android smartphone and how to issue a FaceTime invite from an Apple device.