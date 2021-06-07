How to use fast playback for voice messages in WhatsApp

Recently, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to make a choice between multiple playback speeds when they are playing an audio file. The new options let you listen to longer voice messages very easily and can also be used to skip through certain sections of large messages if you simply wish to get to a particular point.

This helps you to take advantage of long voice messages, where it can sometimes be a bit time-consuming to listen to the entire message without skipping out on any details. The latest WhatsApp update for both iOS and Android changes that with the arrival of WhatsApp’s latest Fast Playback speeds.

There are two new playback speeds included in the feature. This means that the total the number of playable speeds is three. These include 1X, the original default playback speed, along with 1.5X and 2X, which let you play the file at either 5-% or 100% faster speeds. Here is a guide on how you can easily use both of these new speeds.

The WhatsApp Fast Playback is available on the latest version of the mobile application on both iOS and Android. Prior to trying to use the feature, you have to ensure that you update WhatsApp to the latest version, which is version 2.21.101 to be precise. The feature can then also be used on WhatsApp Web on any laptop devices.

Users are able to speed up voice messages by first opening WhatsApp and heading to the Voice Message in question. Play the Voice Message to start listening to it. Press the ‘1x’ icon on the voice message to change it to ‘1.5x’. Tap on it again to change the speed from 1.5X to 2X. When already at 2X speeds, users can tap on the ‘2X’ button to change playback back to the original default speed of 1x.