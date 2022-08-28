This article focuses on how to use Pokemon Go fest ticket. Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is starting this weekend, and there are some free events for you to enjoy, as well as a few others for those who want to purchase tickets. Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022 Event Guide lists a rotating selection of spawns, ticket-holding benefits, all of the special quest stages, and more bonuses. As with day 1, players who purchased Pokemon Gos biggest annual event ticket get access to some exclusive features on Day 2.

The final event ticket will be priced at $10.99, and will most likely be purchased at Pokemon GO Fest 2022, but prior to the start of the final event. Trainers that purchased tickets to Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will receive one special, day-long ticket to the finale event for no additional charge. During the finale event of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, players may take part in the Short Special Study Line, even if they are without tickets.

To get the ticket, Go to you in-game shop click on the Fest 2022 banner get the ticket from there and you can access you ticket from your bag. Your ticket for Pokemon GO Fest this year grants access to special quests unique to this event. Players who buy a Virtual Ticket for Pokemon Gos biggest annual event will get access to various exclusive features, including a new Special Research Story which leads to a meeting with Shaymin – the first time this mythical Pokemon is made available in Pokemon Go.

Similar to monthly events on Community Day, players will have to buy a ticket before being eligible to participate in Niantics mobile gaming experience, Pokemon GO Fest 2022. Trainers will have to either purchase the Pokemon Go Fest Finale Ticket, or have one in their possession already, to be eligible for all of the offerings.

Tickets may also be gifted from another Trainer at the discounted price of $4.99 (assuming that Trainer has attended one GO Fest Event globally with a Ticket, or has purchased one for ThisLL). While Finale is a worldwide event for all players to participate, players who have purchased tickets will receive extra benefits, including up to three extra special quest lines and spawns for Unown Incense.

Players who purchased the Pokemon GO Fest Finale ticket will be able to use the incense to draw a large number of Unown forms, along with a few extremely rare regionally exclusive Pokemon, during various times of day. Trainers who hold a ticket will meet these Pokemon as they use Incense throughout the final events. Ticket-holding players may encounter extra Pokemon while using Incense in each Habitat.

Ticket holders will also have a higher chance to meet Shiny Pokemon while using Incense, and there will be four different Collection Challenges to do, with each topic following the four rotating virtual habitats. Trainers who purchase Event Tickets will have an increased probability of encountering shiny Pokemon either in the wild or while using Incense and they will have their best chances of doing so on Saturday.