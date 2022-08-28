Nintendo Says It Has ‘No Plans’ To Increase Switch Prices

An official Nintendo statement revealed the company has no plans to raise Nintendo Switch prices in any regions following the recent Sony price adjustments across nearly every region in the world, with the exception of the United States. Nintendo has confirmed that it has no plans to increase the price of its Nintendo Switch after the price of the PS5 has been increased. Nintendo Switch prices not going up because of inflation and global supply issues that have affected a lot of industries In light of PlayStation 5s recent worldwide price hike, it has no plans to increase the prices of its Switch consoles.

Nintendo has thrown its hat into the ring regarding recent price increases for PlayStation 5’s across multiple regions. Similar to Nintendo, Xbox has quickly confirmed that there are currently no plans for Xbox to raise prices for Series X or S anywhere in the world. Nintendo followed Microsoft’s lead, which also meant no price increases are scheduled for the time being. While Nintendo has stated outright that Nintendo has no plans of increasing the price of any of its hardware, Nintendo’s corporate chairman Shuntaro Furukawa continued to say the final price is always determined by retailers.

Nintendos’ full statement includes the quote by company president Shuntaro Furukawa, given at Nintendos June annual general meeting, then repeats that Nintendos prices are staying where they are at this time. In an interview earlier this month, company president Shuntaro Furukawa said that Nintendo plans to eschew increasing prices on Switch in order to keep the momentum in our overall business and to avoid pricing people out.

That day does not seem to be coming anytime soon, though, for Nintendo fans, as Nintendo’s company president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed during its 82nd annual general meeting with shareholders that Nintendo does not have a plan to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch anytime soon. Anyway, Nintendo confirmed with EuroGamer that Nintendo is not going to increase Switch prices amid a global economic crisis.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Nintendo shared the official company statement on Nintendo. This comes on the back of a week which saw the PlayStation 5 console unexpectedly rise in price across multiple regions, including in the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. This does not mean that we are going to see price increases, but it does mean Nintendo is feeling the effects of the global economy, and Nintendo is making plans to help prevent any future losses.