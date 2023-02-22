How to use screen split feature on Android phones

Have you at any point needed to utilize two applications on your Android cell phone simultaneously?

Most new Android telephones from north of twelve distinct producers currently permit you to run applications in split screen mode, which allows you to utilize and see them both on the double.

Remember that running applications in split screen mode can drain your battery quicker. Moreover, not all applications support split-screen mode — some applications, similar to games, require full-screen usefulness.

Furthermore, not all Android gadgets support split-screen views.

In any case, on the off chance that you have a viable Android gadget and two applications that you might want to run in split-screen mode, this is the way to make it happen.

Instructions to utilize split screen mode on an Android gadget

Since Android gadgets have various points of interaction, contingent upon the maker, you could see that the means for utilizing split screen view are somewhat unique on your gadget. In any case, the directions underneath ought to work for most Androids.

1. On your Home screen, tap on the New Applications button. On certain telephones, it’s addressed by three vertical lines, while on others, it’s an adjusted square, and can be situated in the base left or right corner of the screen.

2. In Late Applications, find the application you need to use in split screen, and afterwards, tap and hold it until a menu shows up.

3. In the menu, tap Split screen.

4. The application you have chosen will briefly show up at the highest point of the screen, and it will be isolated from the base part by a dark bar. Then, tap the other application you need to use in the split screen view.

5. Your applications will currently show up in split screen mode, and you ought to have the option to consistently switch between the two.

6. To end the split screen view, drag the dark bar that isolates the applications toward the application you need to close.

Fast tip: You can drag the dark bar up or down to give either the top or base application more space on the screen – simply don’t drag it the whole way to the top or base, as that will leave a split screen view.

If you view applications in split screen a great deal, you’ll see that some applications are preferred prepared to part screen over others.

For example, applications like YouTube and Netflix are appropriate for the parted screen, since their video abilities require little intuitiveness. Portable games, then again, probably won’t have the option to use the split screen if their interactivity needs a ton of consideration from the player.

The most effective method to divide screens on a Samsung World

For Samsung World gadgets, there’s a slight distinction in the way that you open split-screen mode that it’s worth focusing on.

1. From the Samsung Universe’s Home screen, tap the New Applications button – the three vertical lines – in the base left corner.

2. In the New Applications screen, find the application you need to use in split screen view, and afterwards tap that application’s symbol at the top.

3. In the menu that shows up, tap Open in the split screen view.

4. The application will show up in the top portion of the screen isolated by a blue bar in the middle. Beneath the blue bar, you’ll see a rundown of other applications; you should simply tap on the one you need to take up the base portion of the screen.

5. Both applications will currently possess their particular portion of the screen, and you can utilize them without shutting the other.