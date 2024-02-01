In Genshin Impact, players often stumble upon symbols on their maps, indicating valuable items awaiting discovery. While main regions boast Anemoculus, Geoculus, and Electroculus, sub-regions such as Dragonspine, Enkanomiya, the Chasm, and Chenyu Vale, offer their unique versions of Oculi.

In Chenyu Vale, the sought-after Oculi is known as Spirit Carp. Much like the Plumes of Purifying Light in the Girdle of the Sands, obtaining and utilizing Spirit Carp for the Rainjade Oblation offering in Genshin Impact requires completing specific quests that act as gatekeepers.

Locating Spirit Carp in Chenyu Vale

A total of 50 Spirit Carp await avid collectors in Liyue’s Chenyu Vale. The challenge lies in their varied locations, with some being more elusive due to locked-away puzzles or cleverly hidden environments. An essential tip is to stay observant while traversing between Water Pearls, as many Spirit Carp can be found high in the air.

Here’s a breakdown of some challenging Spirit Carp locations:

Defeat enemies around the ruins, obtain a Rust-Worn key hidden in the water, and find the Spirit Carp on the other side of a grid. Solve two Incense puzzles on the east and west of the temple. Hidden inside the tower ruins, accessible through a window. Inside a cave, concealed within a giant suspended lantern reachable through Pearls. Another Spirit Carp within the cave, in its deep end. Hidden inside the ring of a giant sculpture (slide to the inside of the ring instead of gliding under it). Climb a tower to the north, reachable by completing a Time-Trial to the east of the Tower. Solve a three-seelie puzzle and a platform puzzle using an archer to access the Spirit Carp. Located in a cave under the mountain. Behind a portal, accessed through Jademouth’s Teleport Waypoint, solving the lotus puzzle and traveling up through pearls. Located under the mountain. Locked behind a quest, complete the area’s main questline.

How to Use Spirit Carp in Genshin Impact

To make the most of Spirit Carp in Genshin Impact, players need to complete the following quests:

Chenyu’s Blessings of Sunken Jade The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose

Upon entering Chenyu Vale, Chenyu’s Blessings of Sunken Jade will automatically trigger. The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose will appear approximately two in-game days after completing the former mission, and players can fast-forward time to expedite its triggering.

Once these quests are in hand, return to Chiwang Terrace to meet Lingyuan. Lingyuan expresses the need for the Traveler’s help in entering Carp’s Rest. To do this, walk across the platform, locate an interactable water pearl, use the Adeptal power to warp above, and enter Carp’s Rest—a place encountered for the first time when stepping into Chenyu Vale.

A conversation with Fujin and Lingyuan unfolds, revealing that Fujin, the fish Adeptus, is unable to take on human form temporarily. Players can aid her by collecting Spirit Carps scattered throughout the area and returning them to Fujin via the Rainjade Oblation offering system in Genshin Impact.

Rainjade Oblation Reward

Accumulating 40 Spirit Carps triggers the opportunity to showcase one area with unclaimed Spirit Carps. The Rainjade Oblation offering system rewards players generously. Each level grants 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 50k Mora, 200 Adventure EXP (or 2k Mora for players at Adventure Rank 60), and a unique reward, detailed in the provided table: