Mega Latios has soared back into the Pokémon GO world, ready to be a valuable addition to your team. While you can’t ride it around the map like in the main-series games, its power and presence make it a sought-after Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll unravel the secrets to acquiring Mega Latios, understanding its weaknesses, and deploying effective counters for a successful raid. Let’s dive into the world of Pokémon GO and conquer Mega Latios together.

To obtain Mega Latios, you’ll need to Mega Evolve a Latios you’ve already caught using Latios Mega Energy, primarily obtained through Mega Raids. This involves defeating the Gen 3 Mega Eon Pokémon, a prerequisite to adding Mega Latios to your Mega Pokédex in Pokémon GO. Given Mega Latios’s formidable strength, teaming up with fellow trainers who understand its weaknesses is highly recommended for a smoother experience.

Countering Mega Latios: Weaknesses and Strategies

Mega Latios, with its Dragon and Psychic types, has specific weaknesses that savvy trainers can exploit. The following list outlines Mega Latios’s weaknesses and suggests the best counters to defeat this Raid Boss effectively:

Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice types

Mega Counters: Mega Gengar, Mega Salamence, and Mega Gardevoir are top choices. Additionally, Mega Latios and Mega Latias are viable, although they share a natural weakness to Latios.

Other Counters: Rayquaza, Dialga, Salamence, Zekrom, Hydreigon, Giratina (Origin), Dragonite, Palkia, Reshiram, Zacian, Darkrai, Gengar, Hoopa (Unbound), and Chandelure offer effective alternatives.

When battling Mega Latios, Dragon-type Pokémon are the primary choice, but there’s a risk of mutually assured destruction. If your dragon-type options are limited, or you want to conserve Revives, consider using Ghost, Dark, Ice, or Fairy types to tackle Latios.

Mega Latios CP in Pokémon GO

Understanding the CP (Combat Power) ranges for Mega Latios is crucial for raid success. Here are the key CP values related to Mega Latios in Pokémon GO raids:

Raid Boss CP: 84,000 CP

Mega Latios Max CP: 5428

CP Range for Catching Latios: 2090 to 2178

Weather Boost CP (Windy) for Catching Latios: 2613 to 2723

These CP values provide insights into the challenges you’ll face when encountering Mega Latios during raids. Consider these factors to optimize your team and enhance your chances of success.

Latios Moveset in Pokémon GO

Latios, like all Pokémon in Pokémon GO, has access to various Fast and Charged Moves. The optimal move set depends on your preferred usage. Ideal combinations include Zen Headbutt and Psychic or Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw. Latios’s full moveset comprises:

Fast Moves:

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Charged Moves:

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Luster Purge (Legacy, Psychic)

Psychic (Psychic)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Choosing the right moveset enhances Latios’s effectiveness in battles, ensuring versatility and adaptability.

Shiny Mega Latios in Pokémon GO

For those lucky enough to catch them, shiny versions of Latios and Latias are available, extending to their Mega Shinies in the game. Interestingly, Mega Latios and Mega Latias are nearly identical in appearance, both featuring purple and white coloration. The only distinction lies in the color of their irises, with Mega Latios having red eyes and Mega Latias sporting orange eyes. The Mega Shiny versions swap purple for green, adding a unique visual element to these Mega Evolutions.

Defating Mega Latios in Pokémon GO requires a strategic approach, knowledge of weaknesses, and a well-prepared team of counters. By understanding the mechanics of acquiring Mega Latios, countering its weaknesses, and optimizing your team’s movesets, you’ll enhance your chances of a successful raid.