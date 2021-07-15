How to use the iPhone flashlight

The iPhone’s LED flashlight can be very useful in the situation of power outages, midnight trips to the toilet, or even for checking for monsters under the bed. Depending on whether your iPhone has a home button or Face ID – which itself depends on the model of your phone – there are different shortcuts for toggling your flashlight. Here is a guide on how you can easily do this.

Using your iPhone flashlight via Control Center

If you have a newer phone with Face ID, beginning with the 2017 iPhone X, swipe your finger downward from the top-right corner of the display, which can be found next to the camera notch. The Command Center will be made visible, with the Flashlight button on the bottom left of the screen as of the iOS 14 software.

On older phones that have a Home button, swipe upwards from the bottom of the phone screen to make the Command Center pop up and appear. Use the toggle to switch the Flashlight button on.

Increasing or decreasing the brightness of your iPhone flashlight

By default, the iPhone flashlight is automatically in the perfect place between too bright and too dim. But for moments when you need extra light or do not wish to blind yourself in pitch darkness, you can very easily adjust the LED brightness on your iPhone.

From the Command Center (make it visible using the methods mentioned above), tap on and hold on to the Flashlight icon. You should be able to see a new menu with four different brightness levels, along with an option to simply switch the flashlight off. Once you have selected your preference, tap on your screen but outside of the menu so that you can return to the Command Center.

Your iPhone will remember which setting you had chosen and will make it the default radiance until you manually change it.