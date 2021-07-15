How to delete contacts on an iPhone

People come and go in your life. Former partners, old friends, or someone that you promised to speak to again but never did, we do not stay in touch with everyone that we ever cross paths with.

Sometimes, the easiest and least awkward way to say goodbye is to simply remove those individuals from your virtual bubble, and fortunately, deleting contacts on your iPhone or iPad is a very easy process. Here is a guide on how you can do this.

Deleting a contact basically means that you are permanently deleting an individual’s contact details from a given device. However, you delete a contact from your email account, you will also permanently delete the contact from all devices signed into that email account, so make sure to keep that in mind before taking action.

From your iPhone home screen, go to the Contacts application to open up the list of individuals that are stored on your device.

Tap on the contact you want to delete, then press the Edit button, which can be found in the top right-hand corner of the screen. This will show you a list of customisation options for that contact, but you will have to scroll right down to the bottom to see the Delete Contact button.

Once you have tapped on it, the Delete Contact button will bring up a second button which will ask you to repeat the command. There is no need to worry, as this is nothing more than confirming that this is the action you would like to take. Tap on the button again so that the contact can be deleted from your contacts.

You should make a note for yourself that you can re-add any contact, any time after deleting, just in case someone manages to find their way back into your life.