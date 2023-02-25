How to Use the Scanner in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a game set in an alternate history where the Soviet Union has achieved global superiority through technological advancements. The game follows the story of Agent P-3, who is tasked with investigating a catastrophic malfunction while battling hordes of hostile robots. To ensure that Agent P-3 is well-equipped with the necessary equipment and intel, he can use the Scanner.

How the Scanner Works:

The Scanner is controlled by Agent P-3’s AI glove, which responds to a specific hand gesture. Players using a controller can bring up the Scanner by tapping RB/R1 twice and holding it. On the other hand, players using a keyboard and mouse can bring up the Scanner by holding down the Left Alt key. The Scanner flattens the color of everything with a monochrome filter and illuminates objects in specific colors to indicate points of interest.

Green indicates a computer, terminal, or polymerized corpse. Players can usually gather information about the surrounding area from these objects. Blue indicates loot, such as containers or slain enemies that haven’t been looted. Players should use this feature often to ensure that they don’t miss out on any loot. Red indicates hostile targets, including enemies and targets that spawn enemies. When the target is close enough, additional information appears, including the name of the target, what it carries, and most importantly, its resistances and vulnerabilities . White indicates non-hostile targets or interesting objects, such as locks, passive robots, NORA, Relays, power lines, and more.

The Scanner also indicates everything that a terminal is connected to with brightly-colored lines. This feature helps players to quickly identify connections and trace them back to their source.

Additionally the Scan also shows the following:

Additional information is displayed when Agent P-3 is close enough to the target he’s scanning. The Scanner displays the target’s name, what it carries, and its resistances and vulnerabilities. Some enemies are resistant to melee weapons, while others are resistant to ranged weapons. Many enemies also have elemental attributes. To take advantage of an elemental vulnerability, players should use cartridges that deal the appropriate type of damage.

In summary, the Scanner in Atomic Heart is an essential tool that players should use often to gather information and identify points of interest. By illuminating objects in specific colors, the Scanner helps players to quickly identify loot, non-hostile targets, and hostile targets. When the target is close enough, the Scanner provides additional information about the target’s resistances and vulnerabilities, allowing players to choose the appropriate weapons and cartridges for the situation. Overall, mastering the Scanner is crucial for players who want to succeed in Atomic Heart.