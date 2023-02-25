How to Use the Terminals in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an action-packed game where you play as a mentally unstable agent known as P-3 who fights against a robot revolution. Throughout the game, you’ll have access to advanced technology, which can help you overcome the roaming robots. One of the most useful tools at your disposal is the terminal. This guide will show you how to use terminals in Atomic Heart to eliminate robots without a fight.

To use a terminal in Atomic Heart, you need to locate one and then press the Interact button (RB/R1 or F) depending on the platform you’re playing on. Once you interact with the terminal, a map will open, showing everything that the terminal controls.

The map will show you how many cameras are in the area, and you’ll be able to take control of them. When a camera is active, the indicator will be yellow, and when it’s disabled, the symbol will be red. Once you’ve gained control of the camera, you can use it to open the terminal door and gain access to the testing grounds. Simply aim the camera at the terminal door, and a button will prompt you to open it. One of the HAWK units will then land and grant you access to the area.

If you’re struggling to locate a terminal, don’t worry. You can use the Scanner to search the area. Terminals are usually located on towers or roofs. If you can’t find one with the Scanner, look for a blue tower on the map with a green light around it. This would be the main terminal for the particular area on the map. Follow the blue and red lines from the equipment in the area once you’ve entered the Scanner view.This should help you locate the terminal, and once you find it, you can use it to enter the testing grounds.

It’s worth noting that additional terminals may appear in the same area, but they control smaller parts of the overall control zone. Therefore, it’s essential to find the main terminal if you want to gain access to the testing grounds.

