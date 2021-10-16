How to use Walkie Talkie on Apple watch

The Apple Watch features a Walkie-Talkie function that allows you to quickly communicate with a contact via the wearable gadget. We’ll show you how to get started with this useful tool.

Apple Watch users will be familiar with the concept of making and receiving phone calls and FaceTime calls from the wrist-mounted gadget, which are generally piped through via the linked iPhone. While this is convenient, not everyone wants to deal with a two-way voice call in real time through their Apple Watch.

A phone call, on the other hand, is live for the duration of the call, which means that all unmuted talks and sounds that aren’t relevant to the other person on the line will be picked up.

In such situations, having only sporadic but immediate communication with people is preferable, which is where Walkie-Talkies come in. Walkie-Talkie is a push-to-talk conversation between two individuals in which one person presses the button on the Apple Watch to speak, and it is instantly played out from the Apple Watch speaker on the receiving device, similar to its physical radio-based namesake.

In reality, this implies that the receiving side will only hear the broadcasting side of the call, rather than the unexpected two-way discussion. Because broadcasts are only sent when they are intended, a link between two contacts can persist for a long time without requiring any conversations.

Walkie-Talkies are helpful for providing information quickly, such as where the broadcasting party is or will be at a certain time, without having to wait for the other person to react. This may be a method for parents to summon their children home or to a car with an inescapable audio message, without intruding on private discussions between friends.

The key is that it’s not intended for discussions, but rather for the quick dissemination of information that each participant need.

How can I add Walkie-Talkie contacts to my phone?

Open the Walkie-Talkie app on your Apple Watch.

Add Friends is the option to choose.

Choose a contact from the drop-down menu.

This will send an invitation that must be accepted in order for Walkie-Talkie to operate, with a notification showing on their Apple Watch. The contact will be moved from the “Friends You Invited” section to the “Friends” list after they accept.

What is the procedure for making a Walkie-Talkie call?

Open the Walkie-Talkie app on your phone.

Make sure the green On toggle at the top of the app is turned on.

Select a contact.

Hold down the chat button and speak once you’ve been connected.

Turn the Digital Crown to change the volume of the contact if it is too loud or too quiet.