The Invincible’s teaser trailer gives first look at the strange alien world

Starward Industries, a small studio founded by former project CD Project Red and Techland developers, shared the first gameplay recordings of their debut project The Invincible recently. The studio now has a new teaser trailer for Invincible, a cinematic sci-fi thriller that will be released in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X / S. The trailer is Starward’s first real look at the game, and although there’s not much gameplay to show, we get a taste of the impressive graphics and atmosphere of the Unreal Engine games. The game is based on the iconic Stanislav novel and takes you back to the original atomic punk world.

As you can see in the first teaser trailer, you are on the surface of a rocky, sandy planet that resembles Mars. Dr. Yasna is confronted with the consequences of her actions. You will discover that the planet Regis III harbors terrible secrets that must be uncovered before you can piece together the fate of a missing crewmember. Both are the main characters of Invincible, who are tasked with leaving the planet.

