Genshin Impact, developed by HoYoverse, is a popular action role-playing game that has captivated millions of players worldwide. As of 2025, the game has introduced mandatory age verification measures, especially for players in the United States, to comply with regulatory requirements. This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to verify your age on Genshin Impact, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay and adherence to the new policies.

In early 2025, HoYoverse reached a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concerning the game’s loot box system and its appeal to younger audiences. The settlement mandates that all U.S. players verify their age by July 18, 2025. Failure to do so may result in account suspension, deletion of chat records, and loss of friend lists.

Players under the age of 16 can continue to play Genshin Impact but will require parental consent to make in-game purchases involving loot boxes. Additionally, HoYoverse is required to make in-game purchases clearer by displaying actual odds and enabling direct purchases with real currency.

Steps to Verify Your Age

1. Launch the Game or Visit the Official Website

Begin by opening Genshin Impact on your device or navigating to the official HoYoverse website. Ensure you are logged into your account to access the age verification prompt.

2. Enter Your Date of Birth

Upon logging in, you will be prompted to enter your date of birth. This step is crucial to determine your eligibility for certain in-game features and purchases.

3. Provide Additional Verification if Required

If your entered age is under 16, the system will request parental consent for in-game purchases. This may involve providing a parent or guardian’s email address, who will then receive instructions to complete the consent process.

4. Confirm and Save

After entering the necessary information, confirm the details and save your settings. You should receive a confirmation message indicating successful age verification.

Important Considerations

Accuracy is Crucial : Ensure that the date of birth you enter is accurate. Providing false information may lead to restrictions or account issues.

Parental Involvement : For players under 16, parental consent is mandatory for in-game purchases. Parents should monitor and manage their child’s gaming activities accordingly.

Data Privacy : HoYoverse is committed to protecting user data. Any personal information collected during the verification process is handled in compliance with privacy regulations.

Tips for a Smooth Verification Process