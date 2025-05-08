In the vast world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, garlic is more than just a flavorful herb—it’s a valuable alchemical ingredient with unique properties. Whether you’re crafting potions, completing quests, or simply exploring, knowing where to find garlic can enhance your gameplay experience.

Garlic in Oblivion isn’t just for seasoning; it possesses distinct alchemical effects that can aid adventurers in various ways. When used in alchemy, garlic can:

Resist Disease : Boosts your character’s resistance to diseases, making it invaluable when facing creatures that inflict ailments.

Damage Agility : Can be used offensively in potions to reduce an enemy’s agility.

Frost Shield : Provides protection against frost-based attacks.

Fortify Strength : Temporarily increases your character’s strength, enhancing melee combat effectiveness.

These effects make garlic a sought-after ingredient for both defensive and offensive potion crafting.

Prime Locations to Gather Garlic

Garlic is commonly found hanging in clusters, especially in the basements of various buildings throughout Cyrodiil. Here are some notable locations:

Skingrad : This city is a garlic goldmine. Notable spots include: Basements of Rosethorn Hall, Summitmist Manor, and the Mages Guild. Glarthir’s Basement and Colovian Traders. Ambroise Canne’s House.

Chorrol : Rimalus Bruiant’s Basement houses several garlic clusters.

Imperial City : The Imperial Legion Offices in the Prison District contain multiple garlic samples.

Cheydinhal : The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary’s living quarters have garlic stored in Antoinetta Marie’s chest.

Vilverin : Near the campsite outside Vilverin, garlic can be found hanging from a tent.

Additionally, garlic can occasionally be found in the inventories of food vendors and in some loot chests.

Garlic and Vampirism

For players afflicted with vampirism, garlic plays a pivotal role in the “Vampire Cure” quest. Collecting six samples of garlic is a requirement to concoct the cure, making it essential for those wishing to revert to their mortal state.

Interestingly, while the folklore of garlic repelling vampires is prevalent, in Oblivion, this isn’t universally true. However, a unique case is Vicente Valtieri, a vampire in the Dark Brotherhood. If he possesses garlic, he suffers significant debuffs, including:

100-point damage to strength and endurance.

100% weakness to normal weapons and magic.

This exception adds depth to the game’s lore and offers a nod to traditional vampire myths.

Tips for Efficient Garlic Collection