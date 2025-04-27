Stories and their views are one way to know who is actively following your account and its activities. Therefore, it is pretty natural that you would want to know who viewed your Facebook story. I’m this guide, we will discuss how you can see the viewers of your story and the ‘other’ viewers if that is possible. We shall also cover what it helps with. Let us begin.

Can I see the ‘others’ who viewed my Facebook story?

If by others you mean the people who have seen your Facebook story on your public account, then no! You cannot have the names and the information of the people who view your Facebook stories if you have a public account and many people view it. This is in accordance with the privacy policies of the platform that promises all of its users’ privacy and protection. Therefore, you cannot really see who viewed your profile and even the stories.

How to view who saw your Facebook story?

If you want to see the accounts that viewed your Facebook story, other than the ‘others’, especially if you have a private account, then these are the steps that you can follow to deal with it –

Log in to your Facebook account on the web or the app if you use it.

Go to the story section and open the latest story that you have uploaded on the platform.

Here you will be able to see the list of all the people who have viewed your story by clicking on the icon on the post that allows you to view that.

The list will pop open where you can see all the names of the people who have viewed your story.

And voila! You’ll get all the people who have viewed your story. If you have uploaded multiple stories, you can click on all of them separately to view the viewers for them individually.

Workaround

If you specifically want to know who has viewed your story, there is another way to go about it. You can consider making a story private. If you are uploading a story, you can choose to make it private by choosing the option that appears on the screen while you are uploading a story. Now you will be able to see all the people who viewed your story and can pretty much have all the friends there. Since it really is a friends thing, it again narrows down again to the people you are friends with or the people who follow you.

Private accounts have a much easier way of seeing who has been visiting your profile frequently as well as your stories. It is totally a matter of choice though. If you really want to keep your account public for whatever reason, that is okay too. Just take all the safety measures to have a safe time surfing the internet and staying active on the platform. Facebook has created policies keeping these things in mind and you can keep troubles in the way if you follow them right.