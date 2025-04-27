Are you playing Oblivion and wondering how you can upgrade the Battlehorn Castle? Then here is the guide for you! Here we will discuss how one can get to upgrade their Battlehorn Castle in the game and what happens when one upgrades their castle. We shall also cover what significance does this castle have in the game and how you can get it. Let us begin.

What is the Battlehorn Castle in Oblivion?

In the world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Battlehorn Castle is a significant player home located west of the city of Chorrol. It’s not part of the original base game but was introduced as part of the “Fighter’s Stronghold” downloadable content (DLC), which is now included in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Battlehorn Castle can be acquired relatively early and even for free. Upon approaching the castle, the player will likely encounter its soldiers under attack by marauders. Besides this, there are several perks of the castle that you’ll learn about once you come across it in the game. Let us cover how one can get ahead.

How to get to the Battlehorn Castle in Oblivion?

If you want to get the Battlehorn Castle in the game, then you need to jump inside the game and help the people to get it. To get to Battlehorn Castle in Oblivion, head west of Chorrol. You’ll find the castle under attack. Help the soldiers defend it, and they’ll grant you ownership. It is a challenging task, yet not impossible. Therefore, your little efforts can help you get the castle in a snap.

How to upgrade the Battlehorn Castle in Oblivion?

If you want to upgrade the Battlehorn Castle in Oblivion, then this is all that you will need to do for that. Let us have a look at these steps, which go in a sequence as mentioned –

Get the Battlehorn Castle

The first step is to get to the Battlehorn Castle in Oblivion. Follow the method above in the guide and you’ll get it easily. After the battle is done, the soldiers will declare you as the Lord of the castle and you can then inhabit it.

Find Nilphas Omelian

Head to the Imperial City’s Market District and find the Imperial Trading Company. Nilphas Omellian is the merchant there who sells the castle upgrades.

Getting the upgrades

Now is the time when you need to purchase the upgrades. Talk to Nilphas here. He will offer several upgrades for different areas of the castle. These upgrades enhance the castle’s functionality and appearance. Depending on these factors, the upgrades have different categories. For example, upgrading the library area or the kitchen area.

You can take any and all upgrades that you need and your castle will be totally equipped and upgraded. The process is simple, yet it may take a while depending on your pace. Now that you know your way around you can do it however you like.