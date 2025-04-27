New to the Expedition 33 world and wanna learn all about it? Don’t worry, we are here to help you with that. In this guide, we will discuss how one can use Chroma Catalyst in the game. We shall see what exactly does it do and what is it used for. It is an important thing in the game and we shall see how we can use it for our own benefit to move ahead in the game like butter. Let us begin to see how.

What is Chroma Catalyst in Expedition 33?

In the context of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which was released on April 24, 2025, Chroma Catalyst is a resource item used to upgrade weapons. There are different tiers of Chroma Catalysts, each allowing you to upgrade weapons to a certain maximum level. You need to find them differently and use them differently as well. They are really needed to move ahead in the game properly as you cannot upgrade your weapons without them. Therefore, try to get them and use them well in Expedition 33.

How to use Chroma Catalyst in Expedition 33?

If you have got your hands on the Chroma Catalyst in Expedition 33, then you need to learn how to use it in the game. Here is how you can do it!

To use Chroma Catalysts, you need to find The Curator at your Camp. Visit your camp for that and you can find the Curator there. You will meet this NPC after progressing through the Flying Waters area early in the story. Speak to the Curator and select the “Upgrade Weapons” option. You can also upgrade weapons at any Expedition Rest Point (Flag) later in the game. This will upgrade your weapons and it will pay off having the Chroma Catalyst. If you don’t have it, it is practically impossible to live the game well. Therefore, in a nutshell, we can say that Chroma Catalyst is a vital resource in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that allows you to strengthen your weapons as you progress through the game.

How to find a chroma Catalyst in Expedition 33?

The other important question to address here is where and how to find a Chroma Catalyst in the game that you need to upgrade your weapons. Use these methods to get yourself started –

By defeating your enemies – Chroma Catalysts can drop as battle loot after you defeat enemies. This applies to regular enemies as well as larger bosses.

Look around you – Keep an eye out for glowing white orbs scattered throughout the different areas of the game. This will hint at a Chroma Catalyst in the environment which you can then have.

While these are the two, you can purchase them from different merchants in Expedition 33 and exploit the enemy drops in different locations. Also, the highest tier, Perfect Chroma Catalysts, can only be found in the optional and challenging dungeons.

You will be prompted more about these when you keep moving ahead in the game. Following either and any method will land you with Chroma Catalyst.