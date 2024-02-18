One of the most prominent occasions in the entertainment sector is the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, which honour exceptional accomplishments in film and television. If you’re an American movie buff, you might be wondering how to experience the splendour and glitz of the BAFTA Awards. We’ll go over several options for watching the BAFTA Awards in the US in this guide so you don’t miss a second of the thrill.

BBC America

The official US broadcaster of the BAFTA Awards is BBC America. The network usually broadcasts the ceremony as soon as possible, giving American viewers the opportunity to see the star-studded event live. To find out the precise airtime and date, visit the BBC America website or schedule of the BAFTA Awards broadcast.

Streaming Services

You may watch the BAFTA Awards online thanks to a number of streaming services that provide live access to BBC America. Channel lineups from well-known platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV frequently feature BBC America. Verify that the service you have selected has network coverage in your area, and if it does, think about signing up for a free trial.

BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is a dependable streaming alternative if you would rather watch the BAFTA Awards on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. But be aware that in order to access the content, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) with a UK server because BBC iPlayer is geo-restricted. Establish a BBC iPlayer account, use the VPN to connect to a UK server, and take in the live broadcast.

Social Media, and Online Clips

Follow us on social media to get the most recent information and BAFTA Awards highlights. Watch the BAFTA social media accounts for live updates, behind-the-scenes photos, and moments from the red carpet, together with the accounts of the nominees and presenters. Additionally, videos and interviews from the event may be available on the official BAFTA YouTube account.

Award Show Apps

A few award shows offer live streaming and exclusive content through their official apps. Verify whether there are any third-party applications that provide coverage of the awards event, or if BAFTA has its own app. To enjoy the BAFTA Awards on the go, download the app to your smartphone and follow the instructions.

In conclusion, it’s simple to watch the BAFTA Awards in the US via a variety of platforms like social media, award show apps, BBC iPlayer with a VPN, BBC America, and streaming services. These choices allow you to experience the splendour and extravagance of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards without leaving the comforts of your own home. With this information at your disposal, don’t pass up the chance to honour the finest in the film and television industries.