According to persons with knowledge of the situation, Nintendo Co. is informing game publishers that the release date of its next-generation system will be moved up to the first few months of 2025. The well-liked Switch’s replacement was supposed to launch at the conclusion of this year, but sources, who wished to remain anonymous because the gadget hasn’t been revealed, have informed a number of publishers to anticipate it falling into 2019.

Several publishing executives have been informed by Nintendo not to anticipate the console until March 2025, at the latest. This implies that the next system would not launch during the crucial Christmas buying season, which is typically when new consoles launch. The original plan was for the device to launch in late 2024. Regarding a possible successor, the corporation has remained silent, but the delivery window for the next generation has been reduced to this year’s holidays.

Over 139 million switches sold within seven years of its launch

Seven years into its release, the Switch has sold over 139 million units and produced blockbusters such as two Legend of Zelda titles that have won awards and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that has sold over 60 million copies. Despite investors’ focus shifting beyond the upcoming few months to the next generation, Nintendo’s shares hit an all-time high this week. The portable hybrid device has maintained interest longer than other consoles. Their patience will be put to the test as Nintendo continues to extend the life of the present Switch.

Nintendo focusing on blockbuster next-gen switches

According to Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto, Kyoto-based Nintendo is keeping back its greatest blockbusters for the next-generation Switch, as seen by the comparatively thin lineup of titles the company has planned for the Switch this year.

Serkan Toto said,

“Nintendo is likely looking at a pretty dry pipeline this year. The company will still try to keep the blockbusters for the next console, so 2024 might see more remakes of old Nintendo hits. In any case, 2024 will be a lot tougher for Nintendo without a new device.”

The Nintendo Switch is currently one of the best-selling game consoles in the world, surpassing even the Xbox Series S/X and the Sony PS5. Nintendo has updated the Switch with an OLED screen in recent years, and the Switch Lite is a cheaper, smaller version that comes with non-detachable Joy-Cons.

According to a Nintendo representative, the business is commenting on nothing. The game developer has been silent over any prospective Switch replacement, but President Shuntaro Furukawa has promised to talk about the company’s plans for the upcoming fiscal year once it releases its profits for the March quarter. The Video Games Chronicle had before reported on the postponement.