Do you want to watch the best boxing match ever? Then you cannot miss the fight between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull on the 3rd of May 2025. It is a much-awaited match and a fight in sports where people had saved this date from long ago. If you too want to see what it was all about, then let us take you on this amazing journey where you can witness one of the best face-offs. Let us begin.

When did Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull take place?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull fight took place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Talking about the details of the match, Canelo successfully defended his WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles and reclaimed the IBF title with a unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated Scull. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109, all in favor of Alvarez, screaming his victory out loud. Despite the win, the fight was largely criticized for its lack of action, with a record-low number of punches thrown in a 12-round bout in CompuBox history. Although it may not have been as power-packed and spicy as people had been anticipating, it was amazing at the end of the day.

How to watch Canelo fight?

If you are wondering how, you can catch Canelo fighting and get to view this match, then this is what you can do –

Have a DAZN Subscription

The easiest way to deal with this situation here is to get a DAZN Subscription. Also, if you already have that, then you can just check for the match on the platform and watch it effortlessly. Besides this, you will also be able to access all the content available on the platform for the duration for which you would like to keep the subscription. You can check the plans before proceeding though in case you are a new user and have to purchase one.

Pay-per-view

You can also have the pay-per-view thing with DAZN. You can pay for what you watch, and it will be really affordable as compared to the other methods. If you don’t intend to watch a lot of things on the platform, then this can be a great option for you. The price for both the options can vary, depending on the region you live in.

If you want to watch this fight, then these can be your go-to options where you will find the smoothest interface that will guide you to the window where you can enjoy your match.

About DAZN

DAZN is a global subscription-based sports streaming service renowned for its extensive live and on-demand coverage of boxing and MMA, alongside a growing portfolio of other sports like football Launched in 2015 and now reaching sports fans in over 200 nations, DAZN has established itself as a major force in sports broadcasting. This growth has been fueled by securing key media rights and, more recently, by its expansion into the Australian market through the acquisition of the Foxtel Group in April 2025.

Now that you know all about the platform and the ways to use it, go check it out.