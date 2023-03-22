How to watch dell match play

Home
The PGA Visit presently heads to Austin, Texas for the 2023 WGC-Dell Innovations MatchPlay, which starts on Wednesday, Walk 22 at the Austin Nation Club.

64 of the most ideal golf players that anyone could hope to find will contend in the WGC Matchplay, a competition that is played in a cooperative configuration. The Golf Station and NBC will broadcast the occasion and ESPN+ will do the gushing on each of the five days.
Here are the broadcast subtleties:
Plan
Wednesday, Walk 22
2-8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
Thursday, Walk 23
2-8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
Friday, Walk 24
2-8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
Saturday, Walk 25
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
12-6 p.m. EST (NBC)
Sunday, Walk 26:
10 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
3-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Streaming subtleties

For web-based spilling of the 2023 WGC-Dell Innovations MatchPlay, fans have two or three choices. You can likewise appreciate live gushing of the occasion on the PGA Visit Live on ESPN+ and on Peacock.
The restrictive stream will start at 10:30 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The stream will start at 8:30 a.m. EST on Saturday and will contain highlighted bunch inclusion.
Fans can likewise stream simulcasts on the Golf Channel and NBC television inclusion through Peacock.

2023 WGC-Dell Advancements Match Play Cycle 1 tee times:
Here are the tee times for WGC Dell Advancements Cycle 1:
10:20 a.m. (EST): Matt Fitzpatrick versus J.J. Spaun
10:31 a.m. (EST): Sahith Theegala versus Min Charm Lee
10:42 a.m. (EST): Xander Schauffele versus Cam Davis
10:53 a.m. (EST): Tom Hoge versus Aaron Wise
11:04 a.m. (EST): Tyrrell Hatton versus Ben Griffin
11:15 a.m. (EST): Russell Henley versus Lucas Herbert
11:26 a.m. (EST): Rory McIlroy versus Scott Stallings
11:37 a.m. (EST): Keegan Bradley versus Denny McCarthy
11:48 a.m. (EST): Tony Finau versus Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:59 a.m. (EST): Kurt Kitayama versus Adrian Meronk
12:10 p.m. (EST): Will Zalatoris versus Andrew Putnam
12:21 p.m. (EST): Ryan Fox versus Harris English
12:32 p.m. (EST): Cameron Youthful versus Davis Thompson
12:43 p.m. (EST): Sepp Straka versus Corey Conners
12:54 p.m. (EST): Jon Rahm versus Rickie Fowler
1:05 p.m. (EST): Billy Horschel versus Keith Mitchell
1:16 p.m. (EST): Jordan Spieth versus Mackenzie Hughes
1:27 p.m. (EST): Shane Lowry versus Taylor Montgomery
1:38 p.m. (EST): Max Homa versus Justin Suh
1:49 p.m. (EST): Hideki Matsuyama versus Kevin Kisner
2 p.m. (EST): Sam Consumes versus Adam Hadwin
2:11 p.m. (EST): Seamus Power versus Adam Scott
2:22 p.m. (EST): Patrick Cantlay versus Scratch Taylor
2:33 p.m. (EST): Brian Harman versus K.H. Lee
2:44 p.m. (EST): Collin Morikawa versus Victor Perez
2:55 p.m. (EST): Jason Day versus Adam Svensson
3:06 p.m. (EST): Viktor Hovland versus Matt Kuchar
3:17 p.m. (EST): Chris Kirk versus Si Charm Kim
3:28 p.m. (EST): Sungjae Im versus Free thinker McNealy
3:39 p.m. (EST): Tommy Fleetwood versus J.T. Poston
3:50 p.m. (EST): Scottie Scheffler versus Davis Riley
4:01 p.m. (EST): Tom Kim versus Alex Noren

