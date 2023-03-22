How to watch dell match play

The PGA Visit presently heads to Austin, Texas for the 2023 WGC-Dell Innovations MatchPlay, which starts on Wednesday, Walk 22 at the Austin Nation Club.

64 of the most ideal golf players that anyone could hope to find will contend in the WGC Matchplay, a competition that is played in a cooperative configuration. The Golf Station and NBC will broadcast the occasion and ESPN+ will do the gushing on each of the five days.

Here are the broadcast subtleties:

Plan

Wednesday, Walk 22

2-8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

Thursday, Walk 23

2-8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

Friday, Walk 24

2-8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Walk 25

10 a.m.- 12 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

12-6 p.m. EST (NBC)

Sunday, Walk 26:

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

3-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Streaming subtleties

For web-based spilling of the 2023 WGC-Dell Innovations MatchPlay, fans have two or three choices. You can likewise appreciate live gushing of the occasion on the PGA Visit Live on ESPN+ and on Peacock.

The restrictive stream will start at 10:30 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The stream will start at 8:30 a.m. EST on Saturday and will contain highlighted bunch inclusion.

Fans can likewise stream simulcasts on the Golf Channel and NBC television inclusion through Peacock.

2023 WGC-Dell Advancements Match Play Cycle 1 tee times:

Here are the tee times for WGC Dell Advancements Cycle 1:

10:20 a.m. (EST): Matt Fitzpatrick versus J.J. Spaun

10:31 a.m. (EST): Sahith Theegala versus Min Charm Lee

10:42 a.m. (EST): Xander Schauffele versus Cam Davis

10:53 a.m. (EST): Tom Hoge versus Aaron Wise

11:04 a.m. (EST): Tyrrell Hatton versus Ben Griffin

11:15 a.m. (EST): Russell Henley versus Lucas Herbert

11:26 a.m. (EST): Rory McIlroy versus Scott Stallings

11:37 a.m. (EST): Keegan Bradley versus Denny McCarthy

11:48 a.m. (EST): Tony Finau versus Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:59 a.m. (EST): Kurt Kitayama versus Adrian Meronk

12:10 p.m. (EST): Will Zalatoris versus Andrew Putnam

12:21 p.m. (EST): Ryan Fox versus Harris English

12:32 p.m. (EST): Cameron Youthful versus Davis Thompson

12:43 p.m. (EST): Sepp Straka versus Corey Conners

12:54 p.m. (EST): Jon Rahm versus Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. (EST): Billy Horschel versus Keith Mitchell

1:16 p.m. (EST): Jordan Spieth versus Mackenzie Hughes

1:27 p.m. (EST): Shane Lowry versus Taylor Montgomery

1:38 p.m. (EST): Max Homa versus Justin Suh

1:49 p.m. (EST): Hideki Matsuyama versus Kevin Kisner

2 p.m. (EST): Sam Consumes versus Adam Hadwin

2:11 p.m. (EST): Seamus Power versus Adam Scott

2:22 p.m. (EST): Patrick Cantlay versus Scratch Taylor

2:33 p.m. (EST): Brian Harman versus K.H. Lee

2:44 p.m. (EST): Collin Morikawa versus Victor Perez

2:55 p.m. (EST): Jason Day versus Adam Svensson

3:06 p.m. (EST): Viktor Hovland versus Matt Kuchar

3:17 p.m. (EST): Chris Kirk versus Si Charm Kim

3:28 p.m. (EST): Sungjae Im versus Free thinker McNealy

3:39 p.m. (EST): Tommy Fleetwood versus J.T. Poston

3:50 p.m. (EST): Scottie Scheffler versus Davis Riley

4:01 p.m. (EST): Tom Kim versus Alex Noren