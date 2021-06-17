How to watch Euro 2020 games on your Roku

Finally, after a full year of being delayed, the Euro 2020 football tournament has arrived. Needless to say, soccer fans across the world are celebrating, and if you are one of them, and also happen to own a Roku streaming device, then prepare for a month of international games to enjoy.

Whether you are one of the lucky ones and have a local free-to-air broadcaster showing matches, or you need to pay for your service, then Roku is generally a reliable midfield dynamo to get a live stream of Euro 2020. That being said, despite being one of the more popular streaming devices on the market, it unfortunately not 100% compatible with Euro 2020 broadcasters. Here is a guide on whether or not using a Roku for Euro 2020 is a viable option.

Essentially, Roku is a streaming device that will allow you to watch content on the Internet – such as movies, music, or sport – to your TV. With a Roku, you can easily gain access to very popular streaming service, such as Netflix, as well as a wide range of free and premium live television channels.

Several people use a Roku device because of the versatility and flexibility that it offers. Unless you already have a Roku device, you will have to pay for one, which can cost anywhere between $30 and hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars.

But remember, having the Roku does not automatically mean that you can watch the championship. On top of this, you will additionally be required to ensure that you have access to a channel that is going to show the Euro 2020 tournament, which can add some extra costs depending on the region where you live.

Watching Euro 2020 on Roku certainly will not be the most ideal choice for every football fan. However, there are a few different situations where it might be an attractive option.

Once you have your Roku device connected to your TV, streaming Euro 2020 is very simple, as all you have to do is sign up for a streaming service that shows one of the channels broadcasting the tournament.

In the US, your options will be either ESPN and ABC, or something like Sling TV and FuboTV if you are using a cord cutter. In the UK, it will be BBC and ITV. Each of the services mentioned here has an easy-to-use and install app on Roku.