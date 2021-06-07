How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition fight

Tonight, the boxing world will pause to watch one of the best to have ever graced the ring fight against a popular YouTuber! Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is a blockbuster event that has had everybody talking, regardless of whether or not you are an avid boxing fan.

With an unblemished professional record of 50-0, Mayweather is one of the greatest to have ever stepped into the boxing ring. He is a fighter with an unrivalled accuracy when it comes to punching and could even dodge a bullet if he wanted to.

However, we have to note that he is 44 years old and is used to fighting opponents around 50lbs lighter and six inches shorter than Paul, a YouTuber who has recently turned into a brawler.

Meanwhile, Paul has only fought professionally once, where he was defeated by KSI, a fellow novice who was both shorter and lighter than him. On the other hand, Mayweather has beaten all of the fellow greats of his era, including Diego Corrales, who is famous for his hard-hitting style as a fighter.

Here is a guide on all you need to know about how to watch a Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream.