Trends shaping the iGaming Industry in 2021

The iGaming industry has been around for more than two decades and has evolved and changed dramatically over that period. We have come a long way from the early starts and primitive betting sites to where we are today.

The modern day iGaming sites have taken advantage of the new technologies that are available to bring the whole experience to new levels. The use of modern development techniques and technologies has enabled seamless transition between different devices, with games available to mobile users on the go.

With the industry constantly changing, new trends are emerging and shaping the way in which it develops and transitions. We take a look at some of these trends and how they have changed the industry thus far and continue to do so.

Affiliates Drive Traffic and Help Players

Affiliates have played a major role in the development of the iGaming industry as a whole. Various websites that promote online casinos and betting sites offer more than just a gateway to these venues. They add value to the user experience by providing tips, strategies, bonuses, and more helpful information and resources.

One great example of this are the cricket betting tips at Starpick.in, one of the leading tips sites in India. These tips help players make better bets with more value and make a better return on their investment. Other similar examples include strategies for games like blackjack or roulette that are offered by other affiliates.

Players can also go to various industry related sites to get exclusive bonuses, which can add actual cash to their balances. By claiming exclusive bonuses and free spins or free bets, players can feel more inclined to make a deposit and play. In the long run, this helps both the operators and the players and is a model that’s been working for a long time.

Big Data is Helping Operators Grow

iGaming operators can really only succeed and grow if they are able to meet the demands of their customers. In the past, this was difficult, as it was hard to pinpoint exactly what those demands were and how to meet them.

Today, however, data acquisition has become more possible than ever, and operators are able to pinpoint the likes and dislikes of their customers. Through data analysis, the sites can give players exactly what they want, without really having to ask any questions.

A good example of this is the way players respond to new games in online casino lobbies, or certain betting markets with online bookmakers. By analyzing this data, operators can focus on improving the things that seem wrong, but also giving their customers more of the stuff they seem to enjoy.

New Technologies are driving the Revolution

One of the biggest trends in iGaming over the last five years has been mobile gaming. The mobile tech has been exploding worldwide, and with so many users having access to mobile devices, it is no wonder that iGaming has also turned mostly mobile.

Today, many iGaming operators focus heavily on their mobile customers, and that’s understandable, with more than 50% of all visits to these sites coming from mobile devices in many countries. The software developers realized this as well, and are creating a growing number of mobile-centric games that work best on phones and tablets.

The future is also upon us, with the virtual reality tech slowly creeping up on iGaming. Today, there are already VR games available out there, and more are coming to market in the months and years to follow.