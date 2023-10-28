How To Watch India vs England Cricket Match Live

Team India is all set to clash with the defending champions, England, in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 29. This exciting match is scheduled to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

India has been on a winning streak in the tournament and has secured the top spot in the World Cup 2023 points table. In contrast, England has had a challenging journey, facing four defeats in the tournament. With just two points from five matches, England’s hopes of reaching the semifinals are hanging by a thread.

Now, if you’re eager to catch the India vs. England match live, here’s how you can do it. The good news is that you can watch the game for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app, which is the official broadcaster of the World Cup 2023, both on TV and digital platforms. They have announced that they will stream the marquee tournament for free on mobile devices through their Disney+ Hotstar app.

The India vs England clash in the World Cup 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, October 29, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is set to kick off at 2 PM IST and 8:30 a.m. BST. Now let’s look at how you can access the live stream based on your location:

India

For viewers in India, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are your go-to options. You can access free live coverage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup through the Hotstar app on your mobile devices. If you’re planning to watch the action on a bigger screen, you may consider subscribing to the pay TV service “Star Sports” or getting a Disney+ Hotstar Membership.

UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the matches of the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the match through its Sky Go app. Cord-cutters can set up a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

USA and Canada

If you’re in the United States or Canada, you can catch the World Cup 2023 matches live on ESPN Plus and the dedicated Cricket streaming service Willow TV. Sling also offers year-round cricket in the United States.

Australia

In Australia, you have the option to watch the game on 9Now and Fox Sports. The Baggy Greens’ matches, as well as the semifinals and the final, will be broadcast for free on terrestrial station Channel 9. You can also livestream these matches on the 9Now streaming service. For comprehensive tournament coverage, the pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo will be showing every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand

New Zealand viewers can tune in to Sky Sport and Sky Go for live coverage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Sky Sport has the broadcasting rights to show every game live in New Zealand.

Watching the Cricket World Cup from Outside Your Country

For those of you residing outside your home country, whether it’s India, the USA, Australia, or elsewhere, you may encounter location restrictions when trying to access your typical broadcasting service.

By downloading and installing a VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can effectively trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to enjoy coverage from your home region without resorting to illegal streaming options. Of course, make sure to comply with the broadcaster’s terms and conditions when using a VPN.

With these options, you can tune in and enjoy the clash between India and England in the ICC World Cup 2023, no matter where you are. Whether you’re cheering for Team India or the defending champions, England, this match is sure to be thrilling.