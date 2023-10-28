How To Watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac Event

Apple has an exciting event lined up for 2023, known as the ‘Scary Fast’ event, scheduled for October 30 at 5 PM PT, or 12 AM GMT / 11 AM AEDT on October 31. While the exact details of what Apple plans to reveal remain a mystery, there are strong hints that we might witness the unveiling of a new iMac 2023 and possibly some new MacBooks.

The event’s name, ‘Scary Fast,’ seems to suggest that the products on display will be extremely powerful. This could mean we’ll get a glimpse of Apple’s much-anticipated M3 chip. The event’s focus on Mac and MacBook products is further supported by the Apple Event page, which showcases an animation of the Apple logo transforming into the ‘Face’ icon, known as the Finder app, a vital part of the macOS operating system for Apple computers.

If you’re considering purchasing a new Mac or MacBook, particularly with Black Friday around the corner, this event is a must-see. Now, let’s dive into how to watch the Apple October ‘Scary Fast’ event live and what you can expect.

How to Watch the Apple October Event

The ‘Scary Fast’ event will kick off on October 30 at 5 PM PT. Unlike Apple’s earlier iPhone event, which typically began in the morning, this event’s timing might not be convenient for all. For those watching from the UK and Europe, you’ll need to stay up late or get up early to catch the live action.

Here are the event start times for different time zones, UK: 12 AM (GMT), October 31, 2023,Europe: 2 AM (CEST), October 31, 2023,India: 5:30 AM (IST), October 31, 2023.

Apple plans to stream the event live on YouTube, making it easily accessible to a global audience. Additionally, you can tune into the event via the Apple TV app on any supported device. Before the event starts, the streams are expected to go live, allowing you to join early and prepare for the show.

What to Expect at the Apple October Event

Following Apple’s iPhone-focused event in September, where they unveiled the iPhone 15 lineup, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see new iPhones at the October event. However, it’s more probable that Apple will introduce new iMacs. The iconic iMac hasn’t seen an update since the 24-inch iMac in 2021, despite being one of the best all-in-one PCs on the market.

The current iMac still uses the M1 chip. If Apple indeed introduces the M3 chip at this event, it could be the ideal moment to launch a brand-new iMac equipped with this powerful chip. Additionally, the larger 27-inch iMac has not received an update with Apple silicon, making it a possible candidate for a revival during the ‘Scary Fast’ event, perfectly fitting the theme.

Furthermore, if the M3 chip is unveiled, we may also witness the introduction of a new MacBook featuring this chip. There’s even a chance of a MacBook Pro with a more potent M3 variant. MacBooks enjoy widespread popularity, making them an ideal choice to showcase the M3 chip, which is expected to offer impressive performance.

A wildcard theory involves the possibility of a new iPad Pro powered by the M3 chip making an appearance. While this would complement Apple’s lineup of M3-powered devices, Apple has traditionally kept its iPad and Mac product launches separate. So, while it’s an exciting idea, iPad fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high.

Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event in 2023 promises exciting revelations, with new iMacs, MacBooks, and potentially the M3 chip taking the center stage. Whether you’re an Apple enthusiast or simply in the market for a new computer, this event is worth tuning into, despite the time zone differences. Keep your eyes on Apple’s YouTube stream or the Apple TV app to catch all the action live. Stay tuned for Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ surprises on October 30, 2023!