Sunday’s RBC Canadian Open final round will be held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. After separating himself from a dense pack coming down the back nine, Robert MacIntyre leads the field by four shots. Playing his final five holes at 5-under par, which included an eagle on the par-5 17th, MacIntyre entered Sunday 14-under for the week and looking to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time. At 10-under par, Ben Gryphon, Ryan Fox, and Mackenzie Hughes, a Canadian, make up the chasing group. Prominent players like Joel Dahmen, Sam Burns, and Tommy Fleetwood are at 9 under, while Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim are only a few strokes behind at 7 under.

How to Follow (All Times ET)

Television: Sunday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS

PGA TOUR LIVE:

Sunday

Stream 1 Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Stream 2 Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Stream 3 Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Stream 4 Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

