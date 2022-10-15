This article focuses on how to watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2022. After three years of hiatus, with fans and drivers alike keeping a very keen expectation, the Red Bull Straight Rhythm returns on 15 October, featuring the full Two-Stroke race. Red Bull Straight Rhythm is being held at Huntington Beach for the first time, joining forces with the Moto Beach Classic, the event which started at Bolsa Chica State Beach in 2017.

For the first time, the Moto Beach Classic and the Red Bull Straight Rhythm are joining forces to allow fans to experience both events live and in person, on October 15, 2022, at Huntington Beach. Scroll below for all you need to know about this fan-favorite beachfront Two-Stroke spectacular. To watch RedBull Straight Rhythm head over to ESPN+, the event will begin streaming live at 2:30 pm PT.

Prepare to get as close to a racing experience as possible, minus actually being a part of the action yourself, when Super Hooligan Flat Track Racing hits Huntington Beach State Park in an ad-hoc, dirt oval that is located right off of the start of a one-half-mile racetrack. Come see the best motocross drivers in the world race neck-and-neck at Huntington Beach State Park, California. Riders train at an oval-shaped course during an earlier event. For the seventh annual Red Bull Straight Rhythm, two riders will descend onto a half-mile course to engage in mano-a-mano combat down an unspooling Supercross course featuring screams, jumps, tables, and more.

The rider’s lineup has been announced for all two-stroke events in 2022, featuring reigning two-stroke King Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Ronnie Mack plus more. This rider’s lineup will include pros, joes, and the fastest dirt racers in the nation, along with choppers, electric bikes, two-strokes, and knobby motorcycles, competing shoulder-to-shoulder in a final beach sliding battle. In three years of running two-strokes-only races, three different riders have claimed the title, and there are six different finalists competing.

No four-strokes were allowed on the beach, with a field full to the brim with some seriously quick riders. It is all about pace, or as fans will call it, finding your groove. Red Bull has been building a course using three of the beach’s car parks, bringing dirt truck after truck over the last week to shape a mixture of jumps, swooping, and flats that riders will be soaring through. The event will still be a two-stroke-only affair, but it appears that the 500cc class, that Travis Pastrana and Tyler Bowers ran in 2019, is gone.