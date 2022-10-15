Apple Music Is Now On Xbox

With an official, in-house application available for the Xbox One and Series X/S, players invested in the Microsoft ecosystem now have access to streaming Apple Music. All Xboxes now have an option to download the app to their device and stream music from Apple when gaming. The new app is compatible with Microsofts Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles, and allows subscribers of Apple Music to listen to their playlists and albums while playing games.

With its latest version, Microsofts Xbox users will be able to access its music streaming service across a variety of game consoles, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S. The new Xbox app comes with background playback support along with a variety of other features. Now, Apple Music users will be able to download Apple Music to even more devices as Microsofts Xbox game consoles will support the music streaming service. Its app for the Apple Music streaming service can be grabbed through the consoles Store, which requires users to log into their Apple ID.

As noted by Eurogamer, the Apple Music app can be grabbed from an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console, either by searching it up on-console or downloaded remotely via the Microsofts store. While Apple Music has taken some time to find its way on Microsofts consoles, it was formerly available on other platforms, including the PlayStation 5, having launched on that console last year. Fortunately for Apple Music users, reports recently surfaced in outlets such as Eurogamer indicating the Apple Music app is now available on Microsoft consoles.

Apple Music is now available on Xbox consoles pic.twitter.com/LoH6UH5Ycz — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 12, 2022

Today, Microsoft and Apple announced a slew of deeper integrations for Apple services across both the Windows PC and Xbox gaming consoles, including Music and TV apps on both platforms, as well as the ability to view the iCloud Photo Library in the Windows 11 Photos app. Xbox recently updated its Xbox services back in September, offering a refreshed look to its full library view within its Games & Apps section.

The streaming service for Apple Music arrived nearly a year after the app launched last October on the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Store page has an interesting wrinkle that suggests that the app has been available to go since July 10, 2020. Previously, Apple prevented users from accessing Apple Music on Xbox consoles, forcing users to get creative with creative workarounds. The streaming music service is also included with Xbox One subscription packages, which start at $15.95 per month and include services such as Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. On non-Apple devices, Apple Music is currently available across LG and Samsungs smart TVs, Sonys Playstation 5, Roku, Android, PC (via iTunes), the Amazon Echo, Sonos, and the Google Nest.