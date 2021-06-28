How to watch the BET Awards online and on TV

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards 2021 will air on air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT across BET, BET Her, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Hulu, and TV Land. It will be hosted by American actress Taraji P. Henson live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, a far cry from the virtual ceremony last year in the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic. The annual awards celebrate the year in Black music, film, television, sports, and sociocultural impact.

Interested viewers who want to keep up with tonight’s events on social can do so via @BET and the hashtags #CulturesBiggestNight and #BETAwards.

This year’s ceremony will be celebrating the “year of the Black woman,” and will witness American singer, songwriter, and rapper, Dana Elaine Owens, known more commonly by the stage name Queen Latifah, receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. A special tribute to rapper, songwriter, and actor DMX is also planned, as the event takes place shortly after his death in April of this year. It will be curated by producer Swizz Beatz, and will include performances by a variety of artists, such as Swizz Beatz himself, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and Griselda. The tribute will also feature a special appearance by actor Micheal K. Williams.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who, along with DaBaby, leads with seven nominations will perform along with several artists. These include City Girls, Andra Day, DJ Khaled, DaBaby, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Migos, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, and Tyler, The Creator, among others.

The list of award presenters includes Chloe Bailey, Ashanti, Ciara, DJ Cassidy, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Eva Marcille, Ebony Obsidian, Jill Scott, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, KJ Smith, Michelle Buteau, Marsai Martin, Michelle Mitchenor, Sevyn Streeter, MJ Rodriguez, Mignon, Novi Brown, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, Saweetie, and Ryan Michelle Bathe.

According to the show organisers, Academy Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson is also set to make a special appearance