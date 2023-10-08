How To Watch the Buffalo Bills Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up to face off against the Buffalo Bills in a history-making showdown this Sunday. If they manage to secure a victory, Doug Pederson’s team will achieve a remarkable feat by becoming the first NFL team to win an international game two weeks in a row. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the essential details on how to follow this exciting match in real-time. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just curious about the game, we’ve got you covered.

Before we dive into the details of how to watch the game, let’s take a quick look at some key stats and insights about the Buffalo Bills:

Offensive Skills: The Bills have been a force to be reckoned with on the offensive front, averaging an impressive 391 yards per game (ranking them sixth in the NFL). Defensive Dominance: On the defensive side, the Bills rank sixth in the league, allowing only 288 yards per game. Passing Brilliance: Buffalo’s passing game has been on point this season, ranking seventh with 253 passing yards per game. However, their defense shines even brighter, as they’re the fourth-best in the NFL, allowing only 169.5 passing yards per game. Ground Game: When it comes to rushing, the Bills are no slouch, ranking eighth in the NFL with 138 rushing yards per game. On the flip side, they stand 20th in rushing yards allowed per contest, giving up 118.5 yards on average. Turnover Margin: Buffalo boasts the third-best turnover margin in the league at +6, forcing a league-leading 11 turnovers while only giving up the ball five times.

Key Players to Watch

Now, let’s take a closer look at some key players to keep an eye on during the game:

Josh Allen: Allen has been leading the charge for the Bills, accumulating an impressive 1,048 yards in four games, averaging 262 yards per game. He’s also notched nine touchdowns, with four interceptions and an impressive 74.8% completion rate. Stefon Diggs: In 2023, Diggs has been a reliable target for Allen, with 31 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns. James Cook: Cook has been a valuable asset to the Bills’ offense, rushing for 296 yards with an impressive 74 yards per carry, and securing one rushing touchdown.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Recent Performance

The Jaguars are coming into this game with some momentum after a remarkable 23-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Their win was largely thanks to their defense, which sacked Desmond Ridder four times, with three of those sacks coming from linebacker Josh Allen. Trevor Lawrence had a solid performance, completing 23 of 30 passes, including a spectacular 30-yard pass to Calvin Ridley. With this victory, the Jaguars have evened their record at 2-2.

Fun Fact: Jacksonville holds the record for playing in the most international games in the NFL, with 11 games under their belt. Buffalo, on the other hand, has participated in six games in Toronto and had their only previous London game against Jacksonville back in 2015, resulting in a 34-31 loss. Buffalo has faced some challenges in international games, losing six out of seven.

Buffalo’s Recent Success

The Buffalo Bills are coming into this matchup on a high note, with three consecutive wins, including a convincing 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in their last game. Josh Allen was the star of the show, completing 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and five total touchdowns, one of which was a rushing touchdown.

How to Watch the Game

Now, let’s get to the most crucial part – how to watch the Bills game live. Here’s what you need to know:

Game Details: The Bills are currently favored to win by 5.5 points, with -255 odds in the money line. Jacksonville comes in with +210 odds, and the over/under is set at 48.5 points. Kickoff Time: The Bills and Jaguars are set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NFL Network. Live Streaming: If you prefer to watch the game online, you’re in luck. You can access live streams through platforms like FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, and Sling TV (with a 50% discount for the first month).

The Jacksonville Jaguars are out to make history by attempting to defeat the Buffalo Bills in an international showdown. With both teams coming off impressive wins, this promises to be an exciting game. Now that you know how to watch the game and have some key insights into the teams and players, you’re all set to enjoy this epic clash. So, grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready for an action-packed Sunday morning of football!