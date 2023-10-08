How To Get Blowdart in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is packed with a variety of tools and gadgets that allow you to transform Basim into a formidable assassin. While you start with just the Hidden Blade, a trusty sword, and Throwing Knives, the game quickly opens up opportunities to acquire more tools that can take your assassinations to new heights. In this guide, we’ll shine a spotlight on the Blowdart, a versatile tool that can prove quite handy in various situations. If you’re wondering which tools to prioritize in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, read on to discover the potential of the Blowdart.

Unlocking the Blowdart

At the beginning of your journey in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll find yourself armed with nothing but Throwing Knives. The chance to unlock additional tools only arises after Basim completes his initial major assassination mission during the First Order mission.

Once you’ve successfully eliminated Al-Ghul, you’ll initiate the My Old Home mission, which is relatively short. Completing this mission unlocks two crucial main story missions: Nehal’s Calling and Branching Out. Even if your primary focus is on Nehal’s Calling, it’s essential to kickstart the Branching Out mission, as it’s a prerequisite for gaining access to new tools.

During the Branching Out mission, you’ll need to speak to Roshan at the hideout. After this conversation, Abu Jafar Muhammad will present Basim with the opportunity to unlock a new tool. It’s important to note that once you make your choice, there’s no turning back. If you opt for the Blowdart, you’re set. However, if you decide to choose another tool, you’ll need to progress through the Trickster skill tree to expand your tool capacity.

Blowdart Upgrades

To make the most of your Blowdart in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s essential to consider its upgrades. Abu Jafar Muhammad is your go-to person for these enhancements. Here’s a breakdown of the upgrades available as you progress through the game:

Tier 1 Upgrades

Extra Capacity : Increases the ammunition capacity of your Blowdart by two. Increased Duration : Extends the duration of the Blowdart’s effects. Extended Range : Expands the effective range of the Blowdart.

Tier 2 Upgrades

Cloud Impact : Transforms the Blowdart’s current effect into an area-of-effect ability. Lethal Dose : Poisons targets instead of merely putting them to sleep. Potency : Ensures that the target cannot be awakened by other guards. Enraged targets meet their demise once the effect wears off.

Tier 3 Upgrades

Berserker Dart : Induces a fit of rage in the target, causing them to attack anyone nearby. This replaces the sleep effect. Deep Slumber : Damage no longer disrupts the target’s slumber. The sleep effect persists indefinitely.

Using the Blowdart

Operating the Blowdart in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a breeze, similar to handling Throwing Knives. To equip the Blowdart, open your Tool Wheel, select it, and you’re ready to aim and fire at your target.

When you’ve not upgraded your Blowdart or opted for lethal or poisonous modifications, your target will fall into a deep sleep for a set duration. You’ll notice a blue timer wheel on the screen, indicating how long they’ll remain asleep. It’s worth mentioning that if another vigilant guard observes this, they may rouse the sleeping target. This unintended wake-up can actually serve as an effective distraction, creating opportunities for you to advance your mission.

The Blowdart is a tool that can significantly enhance your assassinations. Unlocking it early in the game can provide you with a strategic advantage, especially when you take advantage of its versatile upgrades. Remember to choose your upgrades wisely and use the Blowdart judiciously to create diversions, incapacitate targets, and accomplish your missions with finesse. With these straightforward tips, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a master assassin in the world of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.